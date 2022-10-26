Hotline Miami 1 & 2 Soundtracks Rampage Back Onto Wax With Complete Vinyl Collection





Anyone wearing a gore-splattered animal mask can now pre-order the Hotline Miami 1 & 2: The Complete Collection box set, available in multiple variants: the Laced store (www.lacedrecords.com) carries an exclusive Limited Edition featuring teal galaxy-effect LPs, as well as a Standard Edition with black discs that will also be available via third-party retailers; while the Devolver store Limited Edition (exclusive to merch.devolverdigital.com) boasts neon yellow & pink discs.



Every in-game track from Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is present and correct, including Castanets' "You Are The Blood" (not previously available via the HM2 Steam soundtrack release). 76 tracks remastered for vinyl will be pressed to heavyweight LPs that come in spined inner sleeves, contained in a rigid board lift-off lid box with spot UV highlight.



The box set features brand-new eye-exploding artwork by long-time Dennaton collaborator



10 years on, neon-soaked indie hit Hotline Miami has become a cultural touchstone in a way that few video games ever achieve — and the electronic soundtracks for both series titles are held up as modern classics that have transcended gaming. At turns brutal and laid-back, pulsating and aimless, coked-up and checked-out, these two ultracool compilations were at the heart of the retro '80s synthwave scene that swept the



In addition to the vinyl, the Devolver store will see the release of a range of Hotline Miami merch over the coming months, including an art print, a resin figure, t-shirts and a skateboard.



The Hotline Miami 1 & 2: The Complete Collection 8LP vinyl box set can be pre-ordered now:

USA and Canada stores — www.lacedrecords.com | merch.devolverdigital.com

The rest of world (excluding USA, Canada, Brazil & Russia) — www.lacedrecords.co | merch.devolverdigital.com

For more information on the Hotline Miami series visit: www.hotlinemiami.com



Album:

Hotline Miami 1 & 2: The Complete Collection



Artists:

M.O.O.N., Perturbator, Scattle, El Huervo, Jasper Byrne, Carpenter Brut, Light Club, Mega Drive, Endless, Life Companions, LipPi Sound, Magic Sword, Mitch Murder, Old



Estimated shipping:

April 2023



Product Information:

76 remastered tracks from Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number



Rigid board lift-off lid box with spot gloss highlight

Two 12" art prints of front and back cover artwork

50 blessings symbol felt slipmat & metallic sticker

Artwork by El Huervo and -IZMA-



Laced store exclusive Limited Edition

- Teal galaxy-effect heavyweight vinyl



Devolver store exclusive Limited Edition

- Neon yellow & pink heavyweight vinyl



Retail/Standard Edition

-



Track Listing:



HOTLINE MIAMI (1)

Disc 1

Side A

Horse Steppin' - Sun Araw

Paris - M.O.O.N.

Miami



Side B

Knock Knock - Scattle

Hotline - Jasper Byrne

Crystals - M.O.O.N.

Vengeance (The Return Of The Night Driving Avenger) - Perturbator





Disc 2

Side A

Silver

Hydrogen - M.O.O.N.

Daisuke - El Huervo (Feat Shelby Cinca)

It's Safe Now - Scattle

A New Morning - Eirik Suhrke



Side B

Flatline - Scattle

Release - M.O.O.N.

Turf - El Huervo

To The Top - Scattle

Miami - Jasper Byrne



Disc 3

Side A

Deep Cover - Sun Araw

Inner Animal - Scattle

Crush - El Huervo

Electric Dreams - Perturbator



Side B

Rust (El Huervo Remix) - El Huervo

Subbygroove - M.O.O.N.

Hotline (Analogue Mix) - Jasper Byrne





HOTLINE MIAMI 2: WRONG NUMBER

Disc 4

Side A

Untitled 2 - The Green Kingdom

Detection - Prey Growl

Blizzard - Light Club

Voyager - Jasper Byrne

She Meditates - Light Club

Guided Meditation - Old



Side B

Dust - M.O.O.N.

Disturbance - Endless

Technoir (feat. Noir Deco) - Perturbator

Divide (Miami Edit) - Magna

Simma Hem - Riddarna



Disc 5

Side A

Hollywood Heights - Mitch Murder

Richard - Life Companions

Chamber of Reflections - Sjellos

Decade Dance - Jasper Byrne

Interlude - Chromacle



Side B

New Wave Hookers - Vestron Vulture

Around - Modulogeek

In the Face of Evil - Magic Sword

The Winding Theme #1 - Dag Unenge

Remorse - Scattle



Disc 6

Side A

Frantic Aerobics - Mitch Murder

Sexualizer (feat. Flash Arnold) - Perturbator

Java - Old

Rust - El Huervo

We're Sorry - Life Companions

Bloodline - Scattle



Side B

Delay - M.O.O.N.

Roller Mobster - Carpenter Brut

Keep Calm - Endless

Run - IAMTHEKIDYOUKNOWWHATIMEAN



Disc 7

Side A



Hotline Miami Theme - Benny Smiles

Quixotic - M.O.O.N.

The Way Home - Magic Sword

Richard Theme - Dubmood



Side B

NARC - Mega Drive

The Rumble - CiniMod

Le Perv - Carpenter Brut

Ms Minnie - Auto Delta Time



Disc 8

Side A

She Swallowed Burning Coals - El Tigr3

Acid Spit - Mega Drive

Slum Lord - Mega Drive





Side B

Fahkeet - Light Club

Abyss - LipPi Sound

Abyss Intro - LipPi Sound



Escape from Midwich Valley - Carpenter Brut

You Are The Blood - Castanets



Devolver



The video game vinyl scene was just heating up as Laced Records launched both its label and a Kickstarter campaign for the Hotline Miami: Collector's Edition Vinyl in 2016. Since then, Laced Records has grown to become the world's leading video game soundtrack record label, with over 150 releases to date across vinyl, CD and digital.

We create the best special edition vinyl sets on the market for games new and old, from the biggest blockbusters to the most intimate indies. Releases include music from IP as diverse as Ace Attorney, ARK, Assassin's Creed, Bloodborne, Borderlands, Control, Dead Cells, Deathloop, Devil May Cry, Dishonored, DOOM, Far Cry, Gears of War, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Hotline Miami, Mega Man, No Man's Sky, Resident Evil, RuneScape, Serious Sam, Tomb Raider, Street Fighter, The Talos Principle, TEKKEN, Terraria, Tom Clancy's

Laced offers full label services including product design, mastering, manufacturing, worldwide physical and digital distribution, and marketing.

Partners include Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Capcom, Creative Assembly, Croteam, Devolver Digital, From Software, Games Workshop, Gearbox, Good Shepherd, Hello Games, Jagex, Microsoft, Motion Twin, Re-Logic, Remedy, SEGA, Sharkmob,

As well as operating a trusted, direct-to-consumer store internationally, Laced also supplies products to major and specialist retailers around the globe. Alongside Laced Audio (music & sound services), Laced Publishing (soundtrack publishing admin) and Laced Catalogue, Laced Records is part of Keywords Studios. 