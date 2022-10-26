Hotline Miami 1 & 2 Soundtracks Rampage Back Onto Wax With Complete Vinyl Collection

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iconically brutal-yet-stylish Hotline Miami, the head honchos at Devolver Digital, Dennaton Games and Laced Records picked up the phone and made the call to bring back two killer soundtracks to vinyl.
Anyone wearing a gore-splattered animal mask can now pre-order the Hotline Miami 1 & 2: The Complete Collection box set, available in multiple variants: the Laced store (www.lacedrecords.com) carries an exclusive Limited Edition featuring teal galaxy-effect LPs, as well as a Standard Edition with black discs that will also be available via third-party retailers; while the Devolver store Limited Edition (exclusive to merch.devolverdigital.com) boasts neon yellow & pink discs.
Every in-game track from Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is present and correct, including Castanets' "You Are The Blood" (not previously available via the HM2 Steam soundtrack release). 76 tracks remastered for vinyl will be pressed to heavyweight LPs that come in spined inner sleeves, contained in a rigid board lift-off lid box with spot UV highlight.
The box set features brand-new eye-exploding artwork by long-time Dennaton collaborator Niklas
Åkerblad — aka El Huervo aka Beard — alongside illustrator -IZMA-. El Huervo's grisly covers depict contradictory accounts of a berserk face-off between Jacket and Biker, replete with entrails. -IZMA-'s disc sleeves explore scenes from the series' lore, tapping into the violence, psychedelia and nihilism that pervade its characters and themes.
10 years on, neon-soaked indie hit Hotline Miami has become a cultural touchstone in a way that few video games ever achieve — and the electronic soundtracks for both series titles are held up as modern classics that have transcended gaming. At turns brutal and laid-back, pulsating and aimless, coked-up and checked-out, these two ultracool compilations were at the heart of the retro '80s synthwave scene that swept the Internet
over the 2010s.
In addition to the vinyl, the Devolver store will see the release of a range of Hotline Miami merch over the coming months, including an art print, a resin figure, t-shirts and a skateboard.
The Hotline Miami 1 & 2: The Complete Collection 8LP vinyl box set can be pre-ordered now:
Album:
Hotline Miami 1 & 2: The Complete Collection
Artists:
M.O.O.N., Perturbator, Scattle, El Huervo, Jasper Byrne, Carpenter Brut, Light Club, Mega Drive, Endless, Life Companions, LipPi Sound, Magic Sword, Mitch Murder, Old Future
Fox Gang, Sun Araw, Auto Delta Time, Benny Smiles, Castanets, Chromacle, CiniMod, Coconuts, Dag Unenge, Dubmood, Eirik Suhrke, El Tigr3, Elliott Berlin, The Green Kingdom, IAMTHEKIDYOUKNOWWHATIMEAN, Magna, Modulogeek, Nounverber, Prey Growl, Riddarna, Shelby Cinca, Sjellos, and Vestron Vulture
Estimated shipping:
April 2023
Product Information:
76 remastered tracks from Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
Deluxe
spined disc inner sleeves
Rigid board lift-off lid box with spot gloss highlight
Two 12" art prints of front and back cover artwork
50 blessings symbol felt slipmat & metallic sticker
Artwork by El Huervo and -IZMA-
Laced store exclusive Limited Edition
- Teal galaxy-effect heavyweight vinyl
Devolver store exclusive Limited Edition
- Neon yellow & pink heavyweight vinyl
Retail/Standard Edition
- Black
heavyweight vinyl
Track Listing:
HOTLINE MIAMI (1)
Disc 1
Side A
Horse Steppin' - Sun Araw
Paris - M.O.O.N.
Miami Disco
- Perturbator
Side B
Knock Knock - Scattle
Hotline - Jasper Byrne
Crystals - M.O.O.N.
Vengeance (The Return Of The Night Driving Avenger) - Perturbator
Musikk
Per Automatikk - Elliott Berlin
Disc 2
Side A
Silver Lights
- Coconuts
Hydrogen - M.O.O.N.
Daisuke - El Huervo (Feat Shelby Cinca)
It's Safe Now - Scattle
A New Morning - Eirik Suhrke
Side B
Flatline - Scattle
Release - M.O.O.N.
Turf - El Huervo
To The Top - Scattle
Miami - Jasper Byrne
Disc 3
Side A
Deep Cover - Sun Araw
Inner Animal - Scattle
Crush - El Huervo
Electric Dreams - Perturbator
Side B
Rust (El Huervo Remix) - El Huervo
Subbygroove - M.O.O.N.
Hotline (Analogue Mix) - Jasper Byrne
Angel
Dust - Perturbator
HOTLINE MIAMI 2: WRONG NUMBER
Disc 4
Side A
Untitled 2 - The Green Kingdom
Detection - Prey Growl
Blizzard - Light Club
Voyager - Jasper Byrne
She Meditates - Light Club
Guided Meditation - Old Future
Fox Gang
Side B
Dust - M.O.O.N.
Disturbance - Endless
Technoir (feat. Noir Deco) - Perturbator
Divide (Miami Edit) - Magna
Simma Hem - Riddarna
Disc 5
Side A
Hollywood Heights - Mitch Murder
Richard - Life Companions
Chamber of Reflections - Sjellos
Decade Dance - Jasper Byrne
Interlude - Chromacle
Side B
New Wave Hookers - Vestron Vulture
Around - Modulogeek
In the Face of Evil - Magic Sword
The Winding Theme #1 - Dag Unenge
Remorse - Scattle
Disc 6
Side A
Frantic Aerobics - Mitch Murder
Sexualizer (feat. Flash Arnold) - Perturbator
Java - Old Future
Fox Gang
Rust - El Huervo
We're Sorry - Life Companions
Bloodline - Scattle
Side B
Delay - M.O.O.N.
Roller Mobster - Carpenter Brut
Keep Calm - Endless
Run - IAMTHEKIDYOUKNOWWHATIMEAN
Disc 7
Side A
Ghost
- El Huervo
Hotline Miami Theme - Benny Smiles
Quixotic - M.O.O.N.
The Way Home - Magic Sword
Richard Theme - Dubmood
Side B
NARC - Mega Drive
The Rumble - CiniMod
Le Perv - Carpenter Brut
Ms Minnie - Auto Delta Time
Disc 8
Side A
She Swallowed Burning Coals - El Tigr3
Acid Spit - Mega Drive
Slum Lord - Mega Drive
Future
Club - Perturbator
Side B
Fahkeet - Light Club
Abyss - LipPi Sound
Abyss Intro - LipPi Sound
Black
Tar - Nounverber
Escape from Midwich Valley - Carpenter Brut
You Are The Blood - Castanets
Devolver Digital
is a boutique game label founded in 2009. The publisher's distributed team works with independent developers from all over the world to produce and promote some of the most original, eccentric, and beloved games of the past decade.
The video game vinyl scene was just heating up as Laced Records launched both its label and a Kickstarter campaign for the Hotline Miami: Collector's Edition Vinyl in 2016. Since then, Laced Records has grown to become the world's leading video game soundtrack record label, with over 150 releases to date across vinyl, CD and digital.
We create the best special edition vinyl sets on the market for games new and old, from the biggest blockbusters to the most intimate indies. Releases include music from IP as diverse as Ace Attorney, ARK, Assassin's Creed, Bloodborne, Borderlands, Control, Dead Cells, Deathloop, Devil May Cry, Dishonored, DOOM, Far Cry, Gears of War, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Hotline Miami, Mega Man, No Man's Sky, Resident Evil, RuneScape, Serious Sam, Tomb Raider, Street Fighter, The Talos Principle, TEKKEN, Terraria, Tom Clancy's Ghost
Recon & Rainbow
Six, Total
War, Vampire: The Masquerade, Warhammer & Warhammer 40,000, Watch Dogs, Wolfenstein and Yakuza.
Laced offers full label services including product design, mastering, manufacturing, worldwide physical and digital distribution, and marketing.
Partners include Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Capcom, Creative Assembly, Croteam, Devolver Digital, From Software, Games Workshop, Gearbox, Good Shepherd, Hello Games, Jagex, Microsoft, Motion Twin, Re-Logic, Remedy, SEGA, Sharkmob, Square
Enix and Ubisoft.
As well as operating a trusted, direct-to-consumer store internationally, Laced also supplies products to major and specialist retailers around the globe. Alongside Laced Audio (music & sound services), Laced Publishing (soundtrack publishing admin) and Laced Catalogue, Laced Records is part of Keywords Studios.