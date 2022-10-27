Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 27/10/2022

Backstreet Boys Hit The Global Charts With 'A Very Backstreet Christmas'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Backstreet Boys' highly anticipated A Very Backstreet Christmas has made its debut on the Billboard charts. Released on October 14 by K-BAHN/BMG, the very first Christmas album from the multi-Platinum group lands on top of the Billboard Holiday Albums chart in its first week out.

A Very Backstreet Christmas debuts on the Billboard charts at Number One Top Holiday Albums, number three Independent Albums, number four on both Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales, a re-entry at number 14 on the Artist 100, and number 17 Billboard 200 (chart week dated October 29, 2022).

Additionally, A Very Backstreet Christmas has debuted internationally at number five in Canada, number six in the Netherlands, number nine in Germany, number 13 in China, number 14 in Belgium and number 88 in Italy.

The album featuring timeless holiday classics, includes 'White Christmas', 'Silent Night', 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', and 'Last Christmas'. The album also features three brand new original holiday songs 'Christmas In New York', 'Together', and 'Happy Days'. 'Last Christmas' will be accompanied by an official video set for release November 1.

The release of the Christmas album comes as the Backstreet Boys recently kicked off the European dates of their DNA World Tour following the end of their North American dates. Continuing to spread holiday cheer, this December Backstreet Boys will perform at five iHeart Radio Jingle Balls in major cities including Detroit, New York City, Boston, Tampa and Miami.

For nearly three decades, the Backstreet Boys have continually captivated millions of fans with their impressive catalog of hit songs, making them one of Pop music's most influential performers. With countless Number One albums and singles, record-setting tours, numerous awards, and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, Backstreet Boys have been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

Their partnership with BMG dates back to the release of 2013's In A World Like This which entered the Top 5 album charts in many international territories including Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Switzerland, Taiwan, Spain, and the US.






