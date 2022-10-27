|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Luke Evans Duets With Nicole Kidman On New Single "Say Something"
Hot Songs Around The World
About Damn Time
Lizzo
311 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
107 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
200 entries in 26 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
189 entries in 17 charts
Calm Down
Rema
185 entries in 12 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
719 entries in 28 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
172 entries in 15 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
184 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
184 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
265 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
297 entries in 22 charts
Most read news of the week
Ram Truck Brand Celebrates Agriculture Communities Across The Nation With Country Music Artist Jackson Dean
Holly Cole Releases Reissue Combining Two Holiday Classic Albums Baby It's Cold Outside & Christmas Blues
Sammy Hagar & The Circle Release "Father Time" The Reflective Final Music Video Their Top 10 Charting New Album "Crazy Times"
CMT To Present "Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn" Live From The Grand Ole Opry House On October 30, 2022
Banx & Ranx Return To Their Sonic Roots With New Single "Balenciaga" Ft. Dancehall Heavyweights Konshens And Demarco
Alt/Power-Pop/New Wave Boston-Based Trio Elsewhere To Release Their Musically Adventurous And Evocative Concept Album 'Life...Is A Fraction' On November 4
Ben Harper To Support Harry Styles 15-Night Run At Los Angeles' Kia Forum Kicking Off October 23 - November 15
Music At St. Mary Presents Havanesque: The Alonso Brothers, An Immersive Experience, Placing The Audience In The Center Of The Greatest Time In The History Of Cuban Music