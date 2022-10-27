Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 27/10/2022

Brett Littlefair - Toetappin'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Who is Brett Littlefair?
Brett Littlefair plays footstompin', toetappin' boogie on guitars made from biscuit tins, hubcaps and other rescued, "junkyard" items.

Media Quotes:
Bucky O'Hare, Blues Blast Magazine USA --- Littlefair, in direct lineage from ZZ Top, translates John Lee Hooker's boogie into an adrenalized cigar box rock-stomp.
Eric Schuurmans, Rootstime Magazine Belgium --- "Infectious footstompin' music from Down Under…"
Ian Bailey, NNVR FM, Nambucca NSW -- "If Brett's FOOTSTOMPIN' doesn't make some part of your body move.......you better get a serious check up real quick."

After playing music professionally in bands throughout Western Australia and South Australia for nearly 30 years, Brett's musical career took a right turn in late 2018 when his wife and daughter surprised him on Christmas with his first cigar box guitar. Brett played it all Christmas day until his fingers couldn't take any more punishment. It was an epiphany--Brett knew that he had found his true musical love and that CBG's would be the cornerstone of his music from that point on.
After playing a successful Port Noarlunga bluesfest in 2019, all gigs for the first half of 2020 were cancelled due to the worldwide pandemic.

However this has not slowed his ascent. Despite the restrictions, Brett turned to online performances and has gone on to build an international fan base, partnered with Stompbox records in Canada, played blues festivals in SA and Victoria and his album Footstompin' has featured in the top ten of the Australian Blues and Roots Airplay Radio Charts for February and March of 2022.
He has also recently been featured in Rootstime Magazine in Belgium the Scandinavian publication, CBG Review and Blues Blast Magazine in the USA.

Two O'clock Blues (Official Video) - https://youtu.be/n2vVAmU0_bA
One Take La Grange Video - https://youtu.be/hiAxe6xjBP8
Live At Adelaide Fringe - https://youtu.be/DlA2cZSDi9U
Forever True Video - https://youtu.be/jipCxsq9OHo
Where've You Been Video - https://youtu.be/I7Iu30PGHII
Spotify- https://spoti.fi/3O00It4
Facebook: www.facebook.com/brettlittlefairmusic.com






