Brett Littlefair - Toetappin'







Media Quotes:

Bucky O'Hare, Blues Blast Magazine USA --- Littlefair, in direct lineage from ZZ Top, translates John Lee Hooker's boogie into an adrenalized cigar box rock-stomp.

Eric Schuurmans, Rootstime Magazine Belgium --- "Infectious footstompin' music from Down Under…"

Ian Bailey, NNVR FM, Nambucca NSW -- "If Brett's FOOTSTOMPIN' doesn't make some part of your body move.......you better get a serious check up real quick."



After playing music professionally in bands throughout Western Australia and South Australia for nearly 30 years, Brett's musical career took a right turn in late 2018 when his wife and daughter surprised him on Christmas with his first cigar box guitar.

After playing a successful Port Noarlunga bluesfest in 2019, all gigs for the first half of 2020 were cancelled due to the worldwide pandemic.



However this has not slowed his ascent. Despite the restrictions,

He has also recently been featured in Rootstime Magazine in Belgium the Scandinavian publication, CBG Review and Blues Blast Magazine in the USA.



Two O'clock Blues (Official Video) - https://youtu.be/n2vVAmU0_bA

One Take La Grange Video - https://youtu.be/hiAxe6xjBP8

Live At Adelaide Fringe - https://youtu.be/DlA2cZSDi9U

Forever True Video - https://youtu.be/jipCxsq9OHo

Where've You Been Video - https://youtu.be/I7Iu30PGHII

Spotify- https://spoti.fi/3O00It4

