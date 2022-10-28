John Ozbay Releases New Chamber Orchestral, Classical Concept Album "Black & White"



instagram.com/johnozbay New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Composer, producer and pianist John Ozbay has released his new chamber orchestral, classical concept album " Black & White ".Featuring a rich chamber orchestra of nordic strings, " Black & White " is Ozbay's first long play release since 2020's "Pygmalion" with millions of streams, downloads and sales worldwide. Opening with a foundation of piano and melancholy strings, " Black & White " is Ozbay's most ambitious and personal album to date."This album is essentially about false dichotomies, how many people think in black & white absolutes, lacking nuance and cause much of the divide we see in our society nowadays. To emphasize these subtle nuances and differences in perspectives, the album has a single melodic theme. Each piece features a different emotional interpretation of the theme, - a different perspective - to draw attention to some of these 'shades of grey' so to speak." said Ozbay.Highlighting his secondary profession software development, the artwork of " Black & White " features yet another one of Ozbay's iconic digital creations. The artwork is made using a custom built machine learning algorithm that generates human faces using as few primitive shapes as possible - much like Ozbay's other releases since 2020.Recorded in part remotely over the course of 2 years, " Black & White ", released on October 28, 2022, is a concept album clocking in at 28 minutes, featuring a total of 28 instruments and an artwork that has 28 triangles resembling a human face."The number 28 was a lucky coincidence," said Ozbay. "If I had to pick a number, I would instead pick 42."With millions of streams, downloads and sales worldwide; composer, producer and technologist John Ozbay is one of Finland's most-listened contemporary classical musicians, as well as an award winning technologist and creator who attended the Oscars in 2016 with his works.johnozbay.com/black-and-whitejohnozbay.com/press-kitjohnozbay.comopen.spotify.com/album/1XgjlltqEN1aQnVyTRDE9Jmusic.apple.com/us/album/1649912142instagram.com/johnozbay



