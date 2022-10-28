Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Classical 28/10/2022

John Ozbay Releases New Chamber Orchestral, Classical Concept Album "Black & White"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Composer, producer and pianist John Ozbay has released his new chamber orchestral, classical concept album "Black & White".
Featuring a rich chamber orchestra of nordic strings, "Black & White" is Ozbay's first long play release since 2020's "Pygmalion" with millions of streams, downloads and sales worldwide. Opening with a foundation of piano and melancholy strings, "Black & White" is Ozbay's most ambitious and personal album to date.

"This album is essentially about false dichotomies, how many people think in black & white absolutes, lacking nuance and cause much of the divide we see in our society nowadays. To emphasize these subtle nuances and differences in perspectives, the album has a single melodic theme. Each piece features a different emotional interpretation of the theme, - a different perspective - to draw attention to some of these 'shades of grey' so to speak." said Ozbay.

Highlighting his secondary profession software development, the artwork of "Black & White" features yet another one of Ozbay's iconic digital creations. The artwork is made using a custom built machine learning algorithm that generates human faces using as few primitive shapes as possible - much like Ozbay's other releases since 2020.

Recorded in part remotely over the course of 2 years, "Black & White", released on October 28, 2022, is a concept album clocking in at 28 minutes, featuring a total of 28 instruments and an artwork that has 28 triangles resembling a human face.
"The number 28 was a lucky coincidence," said Ozbay. "If I had to pick a number, I would instead pick 42."

With millions of streams, downloads and sales worldwide; composer, producer and technologist John Ozbay is one of Finland's most-listened contemporary classical musicians, as well as an award winning technologist and creator who attended the Oscars in 2016 with his works.
