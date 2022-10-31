Pentatonix Release New Holiday Album 'Holidays Around The World'





For the first time in their illustrious career, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet present a global vision unlike anything else in their acclaimed catalog on Holidays Around The World. To bring these twelve tracks to life, they collabsorated with incredible artists from all over the world, including ten countries and four continents.



They find harmony across borders, by integrating everything from Afrobeats and Gospel to Latin. To do so, they welcomed an A-list cohort of special guests, including Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Congolese gospel singer

Just in time for the arrival of the album, today (October 28) marks the first-ever PENTATONIX DAY in Los Angeles-as decreed by the Mayor. The city recognized the vocal quintet's contributions to the city over the last decade such as (but not limited to) their formation in 2011 in Los Angeles with the dream of becoming the first mainstream a cappella group in modern times; representing various communities in Los Angeles, including the Latin, Black, and LGBTQ+ communities; and their return to Hollywood by performing at the Hollywood Bowl in celebration of its 100th anniversary, on



The resolution officially states, "the Los Angeles City Council hereby declares October 28, 2022 as "Pentatonix Day" in Los Angeles to acknowledge global impact of



Following today's honor and album release,



With a number of the dates are already close to selling out, tickets are selling fast! Buy tickets and check out the full confirmed itinerary below and at PTXOfficial.com.



Regarding the tour and the album, Scott Hoying of



Reaching fans everywhere,



The special utilizes pioneering XR and AR Visual Technologies to tell a different holiday tale highlighted by a heartfelt script, riveting acting, and, of course, heavenly performances. It follows the group as they seek inspiration for their annual holiday LP after their manager accidentally locks them in an enchanted mailroom. Thanks to a little old-fashioned Disney magic, they traverse the globe to uncover new holiday traditions and gleam inspiration directly from listeners. Get ready for a global holiday experience unlike anything this season! Listen to the new album here:



