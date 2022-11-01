Recorded In Nashville "If I Were Honest" By Angie Goeke Hits Home No Matter Where You Are

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "If I Were Honest" is a marvelous ten track compilation of well-crafted and performed numbers by Angie Goeke (pronounced gay-kee).

The album is not just well crafted songs but also houses one the finest voices on the music scene today.

Ms. Goeke's vocal clarity and range is nothing short of outstanding plus another natural ability can be witnessed through the ease in which the artist bends and shapes her notes especially in the song "Whiskey In A Teacup". (the official sponsor of the video production by the way was Johnnie Walker - their product can be seen on the kitchen counter within the video) In the song Angie includes the use of easy to understand metaphors that enable her to get a deeper meaning across.

In fact the lyrical portrayal of this rather determined woman that if scorned should not be discounted is brought to the forefront as a straight forward warning that she will not be "diluted" as can happen with too much water in a teacup.

Overall, when you add up the multiple attributes that this album brings together it's easy to envision how the listener could receive a highly enjoyable experience.

On the more serious side Angie's track one "So I Pray" delivers a humbling message with the musical arrangement including both a six string and a cello. The blend of instrumentation augments the artist's vocal presentation and together they deliver an inspiring tapestry. Recorded at Sound Emporium Mary Bragg producing, Rachel Moore Engineering, Mastering by Eric Fritsch. This Sunday, October 30th, Angie was the guest of show host Tom Tranchilla on KPFT's Songwriter's Studio at 5pm central time. Among his questions Tom will ask Angie about the creation process of "If I Were Honest", the choices for instrumentation, and about her musical roots.



