Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 01/11/2022

Vancouver Punks Rest Easy (Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Release New Album 'Hope You're Okay'

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
719 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
265 entries in 16 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
107 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
200 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
297 entries in 22 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
172 entries in 15 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
311 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
185 entries in 12 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
189 entries in 17 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
184 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
184 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vancouver punk rock 4-piece Rest Easy (consisting of members of Daggermouth and Shook Ones) have unveiled their new album 'Hope You're Okay,' via on Mutant League Records.

The track is accompanied by an animated video which is streaming here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgIgGd80OJc
Order vinyl/merch at: https://www.mutantleaguerecords.com/categories/rest-easy
Stream 'Hope You're Okay,' here: https://orcd.co/resteasypunx
Stream the album on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPJiotixHSU
Stream "On The Outside" here: https://orcd.co/9jj7a3m.

'Hope You're Okay" was produced by Tim Creviston (Spiritbox, Misery Signals) and mixed by Brett Romnes (Brand New, The Movielife).

Track Listing:
1. Dirty Work
2. All Inside Your Head
. Hey Maxine
4. Tough Break
5. Coast To Coast
6. Broken Wrists
7. On The Outside
8. Empty Vessel
9. Circles
10. The Hill
11. Times Change
12. Patch This Hole

"If you like crunchy hardcore with a strong pop sensibility, this is a record for you."- Jersey Beat
"Sounds modern and classic at the same time, with sonic nods to legendary acts like Minor Threat and 7 Seconds."- Consequence
"If you hold long-gone Philly punks Kid Dynamite as one of the pinnacles of hook-laden, hardcore-infused punk rock, then Rest Easy are here to help you out...a furious blast of old-school goodness."- Kerrang!
"A rippin' dose of melodic hardcore."- Brooklynvegan
"A mass of tightly-knit, expertly played cathartically natural Punk-Rock music."- Ear Nutrition

www.instagram.com/resteasypunx
www.facebook.com/resteasypunx






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0097289 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012936592102051 secs