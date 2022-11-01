Vancouver Punks Rest Easy (Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Release New Album 'Hope You're Okay'





The track is accompanied by an animated video which is streaming here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgIgGd80OJc

Order vinyl/merch at: https://www.mutantleaguerecords.com/categories/rest-easy

Stream 'Hope You're Okay,' here: https://orcd.co/resteasypunx

Stream the album on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPJiotixHSU

Stream "



'Hope You're Okay" was produced by Tim Creviston (Spiritbox, Misery Signals) and mixed by



Track Listing:

1. Dirty Work

2. All Inside Your Head

. Hey Maxine

4. Tough Break

5. Coast To Coast

6. Broken Wrists

7. On The Outside

8. Empty Vessel

9. Circles

10. The Hill

11. Times Change

12. Patch This Hole



"If you like crunchy hardcore with a strong pop sensibility, this is a record for you."- Jersey Beat

"Sounds modern and classic at the same time, with sonic nods to legendary acts like Minor Threat and 7 Seconds."- Consequence

"If you hold long-gone Philly punks Kid

"A rippin' dose of melodic hardcore."- Brooklynvegan

"A mass of tightly-knit, expertly played cathartically natural Punk-Rock music."- Ear Nutrition



www.instagram.com/resteasypunx

