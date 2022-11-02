Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats To Play Biggest Show Ever At Hometown Arena In Denver





+w/ The Colorado Symphony. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After more than twenty years living and playing in Denver and six years after forming the band, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats make a heralded return to their hometown to play their biggest show ever with support from very special guests Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez.For Rateliff and the band, the performance at Ball Arena on December 16 holds special significance as it's their first ever arena show and includes a performance from their longtime friend Marcus Mumford. This milestone performance follows an extensive run of worldwide dates in 2022 that includes debut shows at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl and Berkeley's Greek Theatre.Rateliff's annual Holiday Shows in Denver have always been an evening to celebrate friends as well as music and this year is no exception. Years before Nathaniel Rateliff put the Night Sweats together, Marcus Mumford often saw Rateliff play in local clubs while he was coaching soccer and living in the Denver area. A few years later during the early stages of Mumford & Sons, the group had Rateliff perform as their opener during numerous shows, further solidifying their long-term collaborative relationship.In conjunction, various ticket packages for the event will benefit Rateliff's foundation The Marigold Project, dedicated to economic, racial and social justice. Tickets are on sale now at nathanielrateliff.com; see below for the full tour routing.Rateliff recently sat with Anthony Mason for CBS Sunday Morning to discuss the band's rise to stardom. "I'm not a great showman. I just care about what I'm singing," Rateliff states during the interview. "With rock 'n' roll, it's always best when it's about to fall off the tracks, and you're just like, I can't believe that just happened. But that's what makes it exciting, you know, when it feels like it's about to fall apart, and it doesn't."This past July, Rateliff and band surprised festivalgoers at Newport Folk with a headlining set consisting entirely of Paul Simon songs. The ultimate surprise was delivered when Simon joined Rateliff onstage for "Graceland" and three more songs.In support of their critically acclaimed third studio album, The Future, the group performed multiple times on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "CBS This Morning: Saturday." In addition, Rateliff and the band are slated to appear on "Austin City Limits," marking their second appearance on the show.NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE:December 9, 2022-Aspen, CO-Belly UpDecember 10, 2022-Aspen, CO-Belly UpDecember 16, 2022-Denver, CO-Ball Arena*March 3, 2023-Denver, CO-Boettcher Concert Hall+March 4, 2023-Denver, CO-Boettcher Concert Hall+April 6, 2023-Tyagarah, Australia-Byron Bay BluesFestApril 7, 2023-Tyagarah, Australia-Byron Bay BluesFest*w/ Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez+w/ The Colorado Symphony.



