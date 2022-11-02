Katy Perry, Reba McEntire & More To Perform At The 56th Annual CMA Awards



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Country Music Association has revealed additional performers for "The 56th Annual CMA Awards." Newly announced artists taking the stage on Country Music's Biggest Night™ will be Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday Nov. 9 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and will be available next day on Hulu.Combs, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and three-time nominee this year is again nominated for the night's highest honor, and will bring his latest single, "The Kind of Love We Make" to the CMA Awards stage. Four-time nominee Johnson is set to perform his gripping single "'Til You Can't," while Elle King will be joined by The Black Keys for a rousing rendition of "Great Balls Of Fire" in honor of recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Lee Lewis.Reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year and nominee this year, Brothers Osborne will take the stage alongside powerhouse duo The War and Treaty for a not-to-be-missed collaboration of "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)."McBryde, a five-time CMA Awards nominee this year, will be joined by Clark, Hammack, Pillbox Patti and Osborne for a powerful performance of the Linda Ronstadt classic "When Will I Be Loved." Six-time CMA Award winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member McEntire will take the stage for a special performance.Two-time CMA Awards winner Thomas Rhett and Perry will team up to perform their recently released collaboration, "Where We Started," while Swindell is set to perform his Jo Dee Messina-inspired hit "She Had Me At Heads Carolina." Also taking the CMA Awards stage is five-time CMA Awards nominee this year Stapleton joined by five-time CMA Awards winner and Country Music legend Loveless for a showstopping performance of "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive."Brothers Osborne, Clark, Combs, Hammack, Johnson, Elle King, Loveless, McBryde, McEntire, Osborne, Perry, Pillbox Patti, Stapleton, Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett join previously announced performers Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band for this year's show. Presenters for "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" will be revealed later this week. Stay tuned to CMAawards.com for more details. Tickets for "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" are available now on Ticketmaster."The 56th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and Jon Macks is the Head Writer.




