Evelyn Rubio Celebrated - Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame Museum

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame (WSHOF) continues to grow having recently added a new museum for music lovers visiting the greater Washington DC area with residency on the second floor of the Sebrof-Forbes Cultural Center. Most recently (WSHOF) added another new display at the exhibit this time commemorating the rise of the aspiring vocalist and sax player from Mexico City Ms. Evelyn Rubio. Honored to be included along with the other prominent inductees Evelyn presented Dr. Janice McLean DeLoatch (CEO) with the first saxophone she performed with professionally along with a photograph depicting her debut on stage in Mexico years ago. Dr. DeLoatch commented, "Thank you so much to Evelyn for the historic saxophone and informative photograph. These items are certainly a welcomed addition that will forever celebrate Ms. Rubio within the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame". Evelyn Rubio the sexy, sassy, sax player and vocalist from Houston Texas recently performed the opening number at the 2022 Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame (WSHOF) awards ceremony. This year the international annual awards ceremony for women songwriters honored Gloria Estefan, Indigo Girls, Loretta Lynn, Siedah Garrett, Jody Watley, Marilyn Bergman, Junko Yagami, Rose Marie McCoy, and Doe. Held on the George Washington University campus on the main stage of the Jack Morton Auditorium the event was live streamed internationally. Currently Ms. Rubio is performing as the lead vocalist in Fever Production's Candlelight Tribute to Selena in Houston Texas at the Astorian Ballroom. https://www.evelynrubio.com



