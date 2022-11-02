Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/11/2022

Evelyn Rubio Celebrated - Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame Museum

Evelyn Rubio Celebrated - Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame Museum

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
719 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
265 entries in 16 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
107 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
200 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
297 entries in 22 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
172 entries in 15 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
311 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
185 entries in 12 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
189 entries in 17 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
184 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
184 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame (WSHOF) continues to grow having recently added a new museum for music lovers visiting the greater Washington DC area with residency on the second floor of the Sebrof-Forbes Cultural Center. Most recently (WSHOF) added another new display at the exhibit this time commemorating the rise of the aspiring vocalist and sax player from Mexico City Ms. Evelyn Rubio. Honored to be included along with the other prominent inductees Evelyn presented Dr. Janice McLean DeLoatch (CEO) with the first saxophone she performed with professionally along with a photograph depicting her debut on stage in Mexico years ago. Dr. DeLoatch commented, "Thank you so much to Evelyn for the historic saxophone and informative photograph. These items are certainly a welcomed addition that will forever celebrate Ms. Rubio within the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame". Evelyn Rubio the sexy, sassy, sax player and vocalist from Houston Texas recently performed the opening number at the 2022 Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame (WSHOF) awards ceremony. This year the international annual awards ceremony for women songwriters honored Gloria Estefan, Indigo Girls, Loretta Lynn, Siedah Garrett, Jody Watley, Marilyn Bergman, Junko Yagami, Rose Marie McCoy, and Doe. Held on the George Washington University campus on the main stage of the Jack Morton Auditorium the event was live streamed internationally. Currently Ms. Rubio is performing as the lead vocalist in Fever Production's Candlelight Tribute to Selena in Houston Texas at the Astorian Ballroom. https://www.evelynrubio.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0107069 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013418197631836 secs