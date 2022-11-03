Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Soundtracks 03/11/2022

Varese Sarabande Releases Three O'Clock High (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) By Tangerine Dream On CD And LP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Varese Sarabande revisits one of the pleasures of its early catalog: Three O'Clock High (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by Tangerine Dream and additional music from Sylvester Levay. The CD is available now only on VareseSarabande.com, limited to 1,000 copies.

The LP is available for pre-order, with an on-sale date of January 27, 2023. The wide release black vinyl will be available at all retailers, while the limited-edition blue vinyl will be available exclusively on VareseSarabande.com, limited to 500 copies. All LPs come with a poster of the original art by Drew Struzan (Star Wars, Blade Runner, Indiana Jones).

Three O'Clock High was an offbeat take on the '80s high school comedy. Stylishly directed by Phil Joanou (U2's Rattle and Hum, State of Grace, Final Analysis), the film is more Scorsese than John Hughes, starring Casey Siemaszko as a nerd forced into an afterschool rumble with a psychopath bully, played by Richard Tyson. The film became a cult hit on home video, and is helped enormously by its moody, dynamic, pulsating score by German synthpop legends Tangerine Dream (Sorcerer, Thief, Risky Business).

Director Joanou was desperate for the band to score the film and was overjoyed when they agreed: "The Berlin sessions with Edgar Froese and Paul Haslinger were a (tangerine) dream come true," he writes in new liner notes for this release. "At their studio next to the Berlin Wall, we worked for several weeks crafting each cue… The things they could coax out of a keyboard, as well as guitars, bass, and drums, were just incredible. I was blown away."

Out of circulation for decades, Three O'Clock High is presented in remastered form for this long overdue release, with Tangerine Dream's 15 tracks supplemented by additional music by Sylvester Levay (when the filmmakers needed more cues and couldn't afford to return to Berlin) and the prominent song by Jim Walker, "Something to Remember Me By."

Three O'Clock High (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) CD Tracklisting:
It's Jerry's Day Today
46-32-15
No Detention
Any School Bully Will Do
Go To The Head Of The Class
Sit*
The Fight*
Jerry's Decisions*
The Fight Is On*
Paper*
Big, Bright Brass Knuckles
Buying Paper Like It's Going Out Of Style
Dangerous Trend
Who's Chasing Who
Bonding By Candlelight
You'll Never Believe It
Starting The Day Off Right
Weak At The Knees
Kill Him (The Football Dummy)
Not So Quiet In The Library / Get Lost In A Crowd
Something To Remember Me By**
Arrival***
*Composed, Produced and Performed by Sylvester Levay
**Composed and Performed by Jim Walker, Produced by Rick Marotta & David Tickle
***Composed, Produced and Performed by Rick Marotta & David Tickle

LP Tracklisting:
SIDE A
It's Jerry's Day Today
46-32-15
No Detention
Any School Bully Will Do
Go To The Head Of The Class
Sit*
The Fight*
Jerry's Decisions*
The Fight Is On*
Paper*

SIDE B
Big, Bright Brass Knuckles
Buying Paper Like It's Going Out Of Style
Dangerous Trend
Who's Chasing Who
Bonding By Candlelight
You'll Never Believe It
Starting The Day Off Right
Weak At The Knees
Kill Him (The Football Dummy)
Not So Quiet In The Library / Get Lost In A Crowd
Something To Remember Me By**
Arrival***
*Composed, Produced and Performed by Sylvester Levay
**Composed and Performed by Jim Walker, Produced by Rick Marotta & David Tickle
***Composed, Produced and Performed by Rick Marotta & David Tickle






