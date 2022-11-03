Varese Sarabande Releases Three O'Clock High (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) By Tangerine Dream On CD And LP





The LP is available for pre-order, with an on-sale date of January 27, 2023. The wide release black vinyl will be available at all retailers, while the limited-edition blue vinyl will be available exclusively on VareseSarabande.com, limited to 500 copies. All LPs come with a poster of the original art by Drew Struzan (Star Wars, Blade Runner,



Three O'Clock High was an offbeat take on the '80s high school comedy. Stylishly directed by Phil Joanou (U2's Rattle and Hum,







Out of circulation for decades, Three O'Clock High is presented in remastered form for this long overdue release, with Tangerine Dream's 15 tracks supplemented by additional music by Sylvester Levay (when the filmmakers needed more cues and couldn't afford to return to Berlin) and the prominent song by Jim Walker, "Something to Remember Me By."



Three O'Clock High (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) CD Tracklisting:

It's Jerry's Day Today

46-32-15

No Detention

Any School Bully Will Do

Go To The Head Of The Class

Sit*

The Fight*

Jerry's Decisions*

The Fight Is On*

Paper*

Big, Bright Brass Knuckles

Buying Paper Like It's Going Out Of Style

Dangerous Trend

Who's Chasing Who

Bonding By Candlelight

You'll Never Believe It

Starting The Day Off Right

Weak At The Knees

Kill Him (The Football Dummy)

Not So Quiet In The Library / Get Lost In A Crowd

Something To Remember Me By**

Arrival***

*Composed, Produced and Performed by Sylvester Levay

**Composed and Performed by Jim Walker, Produced by Rick Marotta &

***Composed, Produced and Performed by Rick Marotta &



LP Tracklisting:

SIDE A

It's Jerry's Day Today

46-32-15

No Detention

Any School Bully Will Do

Go To The Head Of The Class

Sit*

The Fight*

Jerry's Decisions*

The Fight Is On*

Paper*



SIDE B

Big, Bright Brass Knuckles

Buying Paper Like It's Going Out Of Style

Dangerous Trend

Who's Chasing Who

Bonding By Candlelight

You'll Never Believe It

Starting The Day Off Right

Weak At The Knees

Kill Him (The Football Dummy)

Not So Quiet In The Library / Get Lost In A Crowd

Something To Remember Me By**

Arrival***

*Composed, Produced and Performed by Sylvester Levay

**Composed and Performed by Jim Walker, Produced by Rick Marotta &

***Composed, Produced and Performed by Rick Marotta & New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Varese Sarabande revisits one of the pleasures of its early catalog: Three O'Clock High (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by Tangerine Dream and additional music from Sylvester Levay. The CD is available now only on VareseSarabande.com, limited to 1,000 copies.The LP is available for pre-order, with an on-sale date of January 27, 2023. The wide release black vinyl will be available at all retailers, while the limited-edition blue vinyl will be available exclusively on VareseSarabande.com, limited to 500 copies. All LPs come with a poster of the original art by Drew Struzan (Star Wars, Blade Runner, Indiana Jones).Three O'Clock High was an offbeat take on the '80s high school comedy. Stylishly directed by Phil Joanou (U2's Rattle and Hum, State of Grace, Final Analysis), the film is more Scorsese than John Hughes, starring Casey Siemaszko as a nerd forced into an afterschool rumble with a psychopath bully, played by Richard Tyson. The film became a cult hit on home video, and is helped enormously by its moody, dynamic, pulsating score by German synthpop legends Tangerine Dream (Sorcerer, Thief, Risky Business). Director Joanou was desperate for the band to score the film and was overjoyed when they agreed: "The Berlin sessions with Edgar Froese and Paul Haslinger were a (tangerine) dream come true," he writes in new liner notes for this release. "At their studio next to the Berlin Wall, we worked for several weeks crafting each cue… The things they could coax out of a keyboard, as well as guitars, bass, and drums, were just incredible. I was blown away."Out of circulation for decades, Three O'Clock High is presented in remastered form for this long overdue release, with Tangerine Dream's 15 tracks supplemented by additional music by Sylvester Levay (when the filmmakers needed more cues and couldn't afford to return to Berlin) and the prominent song by Jim Walker, "Something to Remember Me By."Three O'Clock High (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) CD Tracklisting:It's Jerry's Day Today46-32-15No DetentionAny School Bully Will DoGo To The Head Of The ClassSit*The Fight*Jerry's Decisions*The Fight Is On*Paper*Big, Bright Brass KnucklesBuying Paper Like It's Going Out Of StyleDangerous TrendWho's Chasing WhoBonding By CandlelightYou'll Never Believe ItStarting The Day Off RightWeak At The KneesKill Him (The Football Dummy)Not So Quiet In The Library / Get Lost In A CrowdSomething To Remember Me By**Arrival****Composed, Produced and Performed by Sylvester Levay**Composed and Performed by Jim Walker, Produced by Rick Marotta & David Tickle***Composed, Produced and Performed by Rick Marotta & David TickleLP Tracklisting:SIDE AIt's Jerry's Day Today46-32-15No DetentionAny School Bully Will DoGo To The Head Of The ClassSit*The Fight*Jerry's Decisions*The Fight Is On*Paper*SIDE BBig, Bright Brass KnucklesBuying Paper Like It's Going Out Of StyleDangerous TrendWho's Chasing WhoBonding By CandlelightYou'll Never Believe ItStarting The Day Off RightWeak At The KneesKill Him (The Football Dummy)Not So Quiet In The Library / Get Lost In A CrowdSomething To Remember Me By**Arrival****Composed, Produced and Performed by Sylvester Levay**Composed and Performed by Jim Walker, Produced by Rick Marotta & David Tickle***Composed, Produced and Performed by Rick Marotta & David Tickle



