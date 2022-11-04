Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 04/11/2022

Camila Cabello Releases 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Camila Cabello has released her rendition of "I'll Be Home For Christmas".

Cabello originally performed the song on "Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City" last year on NBC. The track was originally released on Amazon Music.

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in 2021.

She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at last months MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which was released earlier this year. The album was Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".






