News
Pop / Rock 05/11/2022

Luke Evans Releases New Album "A Song For You"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the success of his 2019 debut At Last, actor, singer, and songwriter Luke Evans has returned with his second studio album A Song For You, released via BMG.

A Song For You draws its title from the Donny Hathaway song, one of Evans' lifelong favorites. The 14-song selection is backed by Prague's Philharmonic Orchestra, with additional support on key tracks from the world-famous, 130-year-old Treorchy Male Voice Choir. The album includes two tracks co-written with renowned songwriter Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Jessie Ware), and two duets, one with Nicole Kidman on 'Say Something' and one with Charlotte Church on 'Come What May'.

On the duet with Nicole Kidman, Evans said: "I had that song in my head because I knew that it would fit both our voices very well. I knew they would blend perfectly, so I sent them the track and Nicole immediately loved it. She went into the recording studio with Keith in Nashville and recorded her part of the song. I have a little video of her recording in the booth. I think she enjoyed it very much. She said she was grateful I had asked her. Grateful? You have no idea how grateful I am!"

While the Welshman is in huge demand as an actor, in the UK and internationally, his passion is to sing: "I just feel really lucky as a singer, my first love, to do it again, and to sing these magical songs on an album which I'll have for the rest of my life. I want everyone else to share that joy, too."






