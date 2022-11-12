Hailee Steinfeld Takes Psychedelic Ride In New Video For "Coast" Featuring And Directed By Anderson .Paak





"Coast" first arrived to rave reviews with outlets like Rolling Stone declaring it a "vibey, electric guitar-backed pop earworm," E! hailing it "her biggest, boldest and brightest chapter yet" and Consequence highlighting "It's easy to tell that Steinfeld is gifted with talent, both on screen and vocally, but it's wonderful to hear that she's stretching her legs as a curator and arranger first and foremost."

The release sets the stage for more music to come from



"Whenever





Hailee first catapulted into popular culture by garnering an Oscar® nomination in the category of "Best Supporting Actress" for her big-screen debut in the Coen Brothers' True Grit. She has captivated crowds in Pitch Perfect 2 & 3, The Edge of Seventeen, and Bumblebee in addition to starring in and executive producing Apple TV+'s Dickinson. Other roles include Marvel's Hawkeye on Disney+, Vi in Arcane for NETFLIX, and her return as "Spider-Gwen" in the sequel to the Academy® Award-winning Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse. Among many honors, she has received nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards, Golden



Born New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multiplatinum pop singer, songwriter and Academy® Award-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld releases the highly anticipated music video for "Coast" [feat. Anderson .Paak]. After all, sometimes pop music isn't just about singing high and loud over dance beats — it's about crafting an experience." - Consequence"her biggest, boldest and brightest chapter yet" - E! Online"Whenever Hailee Steinfeld drops a song, you know it's gonna be good…"Coast" is a vibey, summery jam, low-key and chill as Hailee and Anderson... Perfect for late summer's sluggish heat." - Teen Vogue Hailee Steinfeld shines as a multiplatinum recording artist, songwriter, performer, Academy Award® nominated actress, and successful television producer. With nearly 10 billion streams to date, her growing discography spans the quadruple-platinum "Starving," double-platinum " Love Myself " and "Most Girls," and platinum "Let Me Go." She has toured with everyone from Katy Perry and Meghan Trainor to Charlie Puth. In 2020, she notably captured the attention of audiences and tastemakers with the Half Written Story EP, inciting applause from Forbes, i-D, and V Magazine as well as surpassing half-a-billion streams. On its heels, "Coast" [feat. Anderson .Paak] arrived to rave reviews from Rolling Stone, E!, and Consequence.Hailee first catapulted into popular culture by garnering an Oscar® nomination in the category of "Best Supporting Actress" for her big-screen debut in the Coen Brothers' True Grit. She has captivated crowds in Pitch Perfect 2 & 3, The Edge of Seventeen, and Bumblebee in addition to starring in and executive producing Apple TV+'s Dickinson. Other roles include Marvel's Hawkeye on Disney+, Vi in Arcane for NETFLIX, and her return as "Spider-Gwen" in the sequel to the Academy® Award-winning Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse. Among many honors, she has received nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. She also won a Peabody Award, "Best Push Artist" at the MTV EMAs, Musical.ly's "Top Covered Artist" award at the Billboard Music Awards, and was honored by Variety with the "Crossover Artist" award at its annual Hitmakers event. Now, Hailee kicks off another era with more music in 2023.Born Brandon Paak Anderson in Oxnard, California, as a teen he played drums in his church Band. His transformation into Anderson .Paak, with his debut album Venice and a sophomore release, 2016's Malibu met with universal rave reviews. .Paak is now an 8x GRAMMY Award winner, producer, songwriter, artist & director. Anderson released his highly regarded 2020 single "Lockdown" on Juneteenth. Inspiration for the song came from .Paak's participation in a Los Angeles protest against police brutality. .Paak won the GRAMMY Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance of "Lockdown" and the politically charged video directed by Dave Meyers, garnered .Paak a GRAMMY nom for Best Music Video. "Lockdown" was featured on a multitude of " Best Of " 2020 lists from NPR, The FADER, Complex and President Barack Obama's annual "Favorite Music" list. In October 2020, .Paak was named as Vans' first ever Global Music Ambassador. The artist has an ongoing partnership with the iconic brand that includes exclusive footwear and accessory collections inspired by .Paak's Southern California roots. His directing credits now include being named BET's 2022 Video Director of the Year along with having directed the highly regarded Bonnie and Clyde-esque music video for Leon Bridges' "Motorbike." Most recently, .Paak has joined fellow artist Bruno Mars as one half of the R&B superduo, Silk Sonic. The album's November 12, 2021 release received worldwide critical acclaim and earned the duo 4 Grammy Awards. Anderson .Paak is a multi-hyphenate superstar who will now use his platform to propel new talent into the spotlight with the creation of his very own label APESHIT teaming with UMG.



