Disney+'s "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" To Feature Musical Powerhouses Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, And Brandi Carlile In His Final North American Performance

Disney+ today announced that GRAMMY-winning artists Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile
will join musical icon Elton John
on stage during his final North American performance at Dodger Stadium, paying tribute to him and his legendary career. "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium'' will exclusively be live-streamed on Sunday, November 20, at 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT on Disney+. The concert will begin with "Countdown to Elton Live," featuring famous friends from around the globe wishing him well, interviews with Elton John
and David
Furnish, and more excitement from Dodger Stadium! Today, Disney+ also revealed the trailer to commemorate the upcoming historic three-hour live stream, from Disney Branded Television and produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment. "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" will showcase Elton John
as audiences have never seen him before, honoring the icon and the seminal moment in 1975 that cemented his global success.
Having collaborated with many chart-topping artists throughout the decades, Elton John
made headlines around the globe in 2021. He returned to the recorded music charts when he teamed up with Dua Lipa
on their recent smash hit "Cold Heart
(PNAU REMIX)", which hit #7 on Billboard's Hot 100, #1 on its Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and #1 on the UK singles chart upon its release. The song has been streamed over 1 billion times on Spotify worldwide and most recently won Top Dance/Electronic Song at the 2022 Billboard Music
Awards. "Cold Heart
(PNAU REMIX)", is a combination of Elton John's most iconic tracks, including Sacrifice and Rocket Man.
Kiki Dee and Elton John
made waves nearly 50 years ago with their number-one song "Don't Go Breaking My Heart
", which marked his third stand-alone single after "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds and Philadelphia Freedom".
Brandi Carlile
has been a fan of the international legend since she was 11 years old and hosted his 30th annual Elton John
AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. The two have formed a life-long friendship and in 2021 released "Simple Things", which was part of Elton John's "The Lockdown Sessions
" album.
To amplify the excitement, the hourlong special "iHeartRadio Presents Elton John's Thank you to America: The Final Song," will broadcast across over 320 stations nationwide on Sunday, November 20 at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET. The special will feature legendary moments from Elton John's career and include a live simulcast of Elton John's final song and closing remarks during his last performance in North America
at Dodger Stadium.
As part of Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, presented by Alliance for Lifetime Income, "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" will spotlight the music icon as 50,000+ fans in person and countless admirers worldwide virtually cheer him on. The experience features special guests and performances of unparalleled global hits spanning decades, in one of the greatest send-offs in music history. The concert will be the culmination of his Disney Original Documentary, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John
Performances and The Years that Made His Legend."
From Disney Branded Television, "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment. Fulwell 73 Productions has executed and captured some of the biggest moments in music history, including Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party, "Adele: One Night Only," "Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at The Apollo,"
"GRAMMYS®," and many more. Executive producers for Fulwell 73 Productions are Gabe Turner, Ben Winston, Emma Conway, and Sally Wood, who also serves as showrunner. For Rocket Entertainment, Elton John, David
Furnish, and Luke Lloyd
Davies are executive producers. RJ Cutler is the executive producer. For Disney Branded Television, Marc Buhaj is vice president, of unscripted and nonfiction, and Nicole
Silveira is vice president, unscripted.
