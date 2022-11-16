Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 16/11/2022

Devo's Gerald V. Casale Black Friday Record Store Day Vinyl Release The Invisible Man Debuts New Music Video Today

Devo's Gerald V. Casale Black Friday Record Store Day Vinyl Release The Invisible Man Debuts New Music Video Today

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
154 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
249 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
332 entries in 22 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
746 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
286 entries in 16 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
182 entries in 15 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
172 entries in 13 charts
Calm Down
Rema
205 entries in 13 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
209 entries in 17 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
187 entries in 18 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
189 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of Black Friday Record Store Day announcement of the clear vinyl six-track EP of DEVO's Gerald V. Casale's The Invisible Man this month, comes the news that the self-titled music video is released today from the video pioneer on both the DEVO and Gerald V. Casale YouTube pages today.
 
Additionally, the November 25th clear 'invisible' vinyl release will also be released on compact disc and cassette - Casale's first in 30 years - featuring musicians Casale, Josh Freese (Guns N Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer) & Steve Bartek (Oingo Boingo).
 
Track listing is as follows:
1. The Invisible Man
2. The Invisible Man (De-Construction)
3. The Invisible Man (Instrumental)
4. I'm Gonna Pay You Back (Lounge)
5. I'm Gonna Pay You Back (E-Z Listening)
6. I'm Gonna Pay You Back (E-Z Listening Instru-mental)
 
This Black Friday Record Store Day Release follows last year's solo release of the song/music video of "I'm Gonna Pay You Back", Gerald V. Casale's groundbreaking release collaboration with Davy Force. All three The Invisible Man formats feature new cover artwork by woodcut artist Tomo77.
 
About Gerald V. Casale
Gerald V. Casale is a founding member of the band DEVO, songwriter, music video director and vintner. He's the main lyricist and one of the main composers. Casale is a groundbreaking video director for bands like The Cars ("Touch and Go"), Foo Fighters ("I'll Stick Around"), Soundgarden ("Blow Up The Outside World"), Rush ("Mystic Rhythms"), A Perfect Circle ("Imagine") & others.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0116150 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021159648895264 secs