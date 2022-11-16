Devo's Gerald V. Casale Black Friday Record Store Day Vinyl Release The Invisible Man Debuts New Music Video Today





Gerald V. Casale is a founding member of the band DEVO, songwriter, music video director and vintner. He's the main lyricist and one of the main composers. Casale is a groundbreaking video director for bands like The Cars ("Touch and Go"), New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of Black Friday Record Store Day announcement of the clear vinyl six-track EP of DEVO's Gerald V. Casale's The Invisible Man this month, comes the news that the self-titled music video is released today from the video pioneer on both the DEVO and Gerald V. Casale YouTube pages today.Additionally, the November 25th clear 'invisible' vinyl release will also be released on compact disc and cassette - Casale's first in 30 years - featuring musicians Casale, Josh Freese (Guns N Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer) & Steve Bartek (Oingo Boingo).Track listing is as follows:1. The Invisible Man2. The Invisible Man (De-Construction)3. The Invisible Man (Instrumental)4. I'm Gonna Pay You Back (Lounge)5. I'm Gonna Pay You Back (E-Z Listening)6. I'm Gonna Pay You Back (E-Z Listening Instru-mental)This Black Friday Record Store Day Release follows last year's solo release of the song/music video of "I'm Gonna Pay You Back", Gerald V. Casale's groundbreaking release collaboration with Davy Force. All three The Invisible Man formats feature new cover artwork by woodcut artist Tomo77.About Gerald V. CasaleGerald V. Casale is a founding member of the band DEVO, songwriter, music video director and vintner. He's the main lyricist and one of the main composers. Casale is a groundbreaking video director for bands like The Cars ("Touch and Go"), Foo Fighters ("I'll Stick Around"), Soundgarden ("Blow Up The Outside World"), Rush ("Mystic Rhythms"), A Perfect Circle (" Imagine ") & others.



