Edinburgh's Folk Singer Daisy Chute Teams Up With Tim Crawford

Together, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) American-Scottish Singer-Songwriter, Daisy Chute, Performs Three Nights in Scotland with Support from Crawford Mack!Following on the success of her critically acclaimed EPs, 'Songs of Solace' and 'Cradle Songs', Edinburgh-born folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Daisy Chute spent Spring 2022 touring England with sell-out shows at arts venues like Kings Place London which then led to a summer that saw Daisy perform at the likes of Bristol Folk, Cambridge Folk and Glastonbury festivals. Pleasing fans up and down the country for nearly a full year, Daisy has decided to go back to her roots, travelling to Scotland in November to perform three shows in three places across three nights:25th November Blue Lamp, Aberdeen26th November Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh27th November Larick Centre Fife, with additional support from Tayport-born Elisabeth Flett.While still at school, Daisy Chute signed to Universal/Decca as one-quarter and lead vocalist of multiple platinum selling group, All Angels. Now, as a solo artist, Daisy is an artist that is again on the rise.On top of winning awards such as the International Songwriting Award for Female Songwriter of the Year and Lowden Guitar's Take The Stage competition in Dubai, Daisy and her original work has been featured across regional BBC Radio stations, as well as Sky, ITV, CNN, LondonLive and globally her music has been played across 900 playlists that feature in Tesco and Caffe Nero stores.Supporting Daisy Chute during these dates, is Glaswegian alt-indie singer-songwriter, Crawford Mack. Mack, who is an accomplished musician in his own right, has previously released his debut album in October 2020, with 'Bread & Circuses'. Since then, Crawford Mack has featured on BBC Scotland's 'The Edit', where they included his songs 'Hope Street' & 'Kicks' from his second record 'on Second Thoughts'; 2023 is set to see the release of a live album with PX Records, as well as a third studio album.Having studied at The Guildhall School of Music & Drama, previously headlined at O2 Academy Liverpool and King Tut's Wah Wah Hut as well media coverage on BBC Radio, Sky and The Scotsman, Crawford Mack is an artist whose stock is rising, and is the perfect addition to these tour dates from Daisy Chute.Together, Daisy Chute & Crawford Mack have recorded a new single, 'Parallel Roads'. An acoustic song where both artists demonstrate wonderful vocals, with lyrics that speak on hurt and attachment within a love story, perfectly duetting to unravel the story that 'Parallel Roads' tells.



