Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 17/11/2022

Edinburgh's Folk Singer Daisy Chute Teams Up With Tim Crawford

Edinburgh's Folk Singer Daisy Chute Teams Up With Tim Crawford

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
155 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
747 entries in 28 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
183 entries in 15 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
250 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
205 entries in 13 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
333 entries in 22 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
173 entries in 13 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
209 entries in 17 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
187 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
286 entries in 16 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
190 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) American-Scottish Singer-Songwriter, Daisy Chute, Performs Three Nights in Scotland with Support from Crawford Mack!
Following on the success of her critically acclaimed EPs, 'Songs of Solace' and 'Cradle Songs', Edinburgh-born folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Daisy Chute spent Spring 2022 touring England with sell-out shows at arts venues like Kings Place London which then led to a summer that saw Daisy perform at the likes of Bristol Folk, Cambridge Folk and Glastonbury festivals. Pleasing fans up and down the country for nearly a full year, Daisy has decided to go back to her roots, travelling to Scotland in November to perform three shows in three places across three nights:

25th November Blue Lamp, Aberdeen
26th November Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh
27th November Larick Centre Fife, with additional support from Tayport-born Elisabeth Flett.
 
While still at school, Daisy Chute signed to Universal/Decca as one-quarter and lead vocalist of multiple platinum selling group, All Angels. Now, as a solo artist, Daisy is an artist that is again on the rise.
 
On top of winning awards such as the International Songwriting Award for Female Songwriter of the Year and Lowden Guitar's Take The Stage competition in Dubai, Daisy and her original work has been featured across regional BBC Radio stations, as well as Sky, ITV, CNN, LondonLive and globally her music has been played across 900 playlists that feature in Tesco and Caffe Nero stores.

Supporting Daisy Chute during these dates, is Glaswegian alt-indie singer-songwriter, Crawford Mack. Mack, who is an accomplished musician in his own right, has previously released his debut album in October 2020, with 'Bread & Circuses'. Since then, Crawford Mack has featured on BBC Scotland's 'The Edit', where they included his songs 'Hope Street' & 'Kicks' from his second record 'on Second Thoughts'; 2023 is set to see the release of a live album with PX Records, as well as a third studio album.
 
Having studied at The Guildhall School of Music & Drama, previously headlined at O2 Academy Liverpool and King Tut's Wah Wah Hut as well media coverage on BBC Radio, Sky and The Scotsman, Crawford Mack is an artist whose stock is rising, and is the perfect addition to these tour dates from Daisy Chute. 
 
Together, Daisy Chute & Crawford Mack have recorded a new single, 'Parallel Roads'. An acoustic song where both artists demonstrate wonderful vocals, with lyrics that speak on hurt and attachment within a love story, perfectly duetting to unravel the story that 'Parallel Roads' tells. 






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0097160 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017976760864258 secs