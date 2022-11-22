Connecticut's American Thrills Release Debut LP "Parted Ways"



A limited vinyl run of the record will be available in December.

Andy Jackson from Hot Rod Circuit will be joining them for their album release on November 26th at



"American



"Hailing from Connecticut, American



'Parted Ways'is now streaming everywhere: https://ffm.to/bq4noon



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Connecticut's American Thrills have released their debut LP "Parted Ways" via Wiretap Records(US) / Disconnect Disconnect (UK).A limited vinyl run of the record will be available in December.Andy Jackson from Hot Rod Circuit will be joining them for their album release on November 26th at Stonebridge in Milford, CT. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/andy-jacksonhot-rod-circuit-american-thrills-the-split-coils-shortwave-tickets-430931125597"American Thrills have quickly become a punk rock force of nature." (4 1/2 out of 5 stars) - Powered By Rock"Hailing from Connecticut, American Thrills are making a straight up rock based version of punk rock. It's a giant anthemic song just begging to be played in an arena or festival, while still being perfect for a dive bar."- If It's Too Loud'Parted Ways'is now streaming everywhere: https://ffm.to/bq4noon



