Connecticut's American Thrills Release Debut LP "Parted Ways"
Hot Songs Around The World
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
298 entries in 16 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
188 entries in 18 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
192 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
217 entries in 13 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
275 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
179 entries in 25 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
351 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
760 entries in 28 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
221 entries in 17 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
187 entries in 15 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
176 entries in 13 charts
Most read news of the week
Duran Duran Feature-Length Docu-Concert Film 'A Hollywood High' To Be Aired Globally From December 18 - Future Past (Complete Edition) Out 11/25
Devo's Gerald V. Casale Black Friday Record Store Day Vinyl Release The Invisible Man Debuts New Music Video Today
Objectz Will Take The High Road With Cult Star And Funk Warrior Jesse Rae With Dance Version Of 'Loch Lomond'
NYC-French Duo Frenchy And The Punk Present 'If The World Doesn't End First' From New 'Zen Ghost' LP
Ira Dean Announces Additional Performers For 'Boots On The Sand," Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert, Set For Dec. 1, 2022