Lukas Graham Announces New Album '4 (The Pink Album)'





The 11-song set details the Danish soul-pop singer-songwriter's journey of self-discovery over the years, making this his most authentic and reflective work to date.



Alongside the announcement,



After enduring the loss of his father, becoming a father himself, and weathering the ups and downs of an unimaginable rise to fame,



Of the album,



2022 marks seven years since New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-nominated multi-platinum artist Lukas Graham will release his long-awaited full-length record, 4 (The Pink Album), on January 20, 2023 via Warner Records.The 11-song set details the Danish soul-pop singer-songwriter's journey of self-discovery over the years, making this his most authentic and reflective work to date.Alongside the announcement, Lukas has released the official video for his single " Wish You Were Here " [feat. Khalid], directed by Blythe Thomas. Co-written and produced by Ryan Tedder, the anthem to best friends is steadily rising the Hot AC charts.After enduring the loss of his father, becoming a father himself, and weathering the ups and downs of an unimaginable rise to fame, Lukas found himself stuck in a cycle, self-medicating and in a creative rut. In 2020, he made the decision to get sober and focus on his family and music. Returning to his songwriting roots, Lukas wrote in the same old rehearsal space, a 10-minute bike ride from his house in Copenhagen, crafting his new full-length offering. On 4 (The Pink Album), he finally takes stock of everything that happened during that time, not only reflecting, but also evolving into just who he's meant to be. It ultimately represents everything he's been working towards-and more.Of the album, Lukas said, "4 (The Pink Album) is pure self-reflection. I'm not saying I'll never have a drink ever again, but I went clean. It had gotten to the point of self-medicating, so I stopped. Over the past couple of years, it became fun to write songs again, go to rehearsal, and work with music. I embraced the art of it. I'm not trying to be a professional anymore, because all I want to do is be a happy amateur."2022 marks seven years since Lukas Graham put his hometown of Christiania, Denmark on the map and enchanted and engaged audiences worldwide with a string of anthems that resonated around the world. With a soulful signature sound punctuated with pop relatability, his hit songs " 7 Years " and " Love Someone " garnered him three GRAMMY® Award nominations, billions of streams and widespread critical acclaim as he also sold out shows across Europe, North America, and beyond.



