Dana Rexx Releases Defiant New Power Pop Single 'Rebel'

soundcloud.com/danarexx New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising unsigned pop star Dana Rexx makes music that explores the boundaries between tribal rhythms and electronic power pop with a dark edge. She is on a mission to challenge inequality and infuses each of her songs with an empowering message that encourages fans around the globe to embrace their individuality and unveil their inner Warrior.November welcomes the release of her new single 'Rebel'. An unapologetic rallying cry to those who are different from the norm. This hyperpop hit was inspired by Dana's lost struggle to fit in and in turn she wants to create a safe place for all the other weirdos out there."I wrote this song for all the misfits, outcasts and rebels out there. It's OK to be different and it's OK that you don't want to fit in. Raise your fist up 'cause I can tell that you're a Rebel."You will want to stay tuned for more because this is just the beginning. Dana is gearing up to release more music in the coming months and she is preparing to tour with Anastacia in Jan/Feb 2023 and touring in Asia in September!Dana's discography is available on all digital music platforms.Listen to Rebel here: https://fanlink.to/DRRebelDana writes about surviving loss and overcoming a challenging past that fuels her rebellious nature and her desire to overturn society's outdated norms. In contrast, her show is big, upbeat and danceable, showing off her colourful personality."I write for all the misfits, outcasts and rebels out there. It's OK to be different and it's OK that you don't want to fit in. When I was a kid it was clear I wasn't like the others and now I'd rather be weird and fun and be myself, than normal and blend in."Early on, Dana has embraced what it means to be truly independent, not only in life, but also in her music career. As an unsigned artist she oversees all aspects of the creative process, from writing her own songs to styling her entire brand. Dana even directs and edits her own music videos, building a stylized dystopian world around each release with an impact that is bigger than the music alone.Dana also hosts her own podcast called 'Unboxing Women' where she explores the gender gap in the music industry with her co-host and special guests.www.danarexx.comwww.tiktok.com/@danarexxofficialinstagram.com/danarexxwww.facebook.com/danarexxofficialopen.spotify.com/artist/4Lg4zmbYBtkzrdmajL8LItwww.twitter.com/danarexx_www.youtube.com/danarexxsoundcloud.com/danarexx



