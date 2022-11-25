Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 25/11/2022

Craig Campbell To Release 'Mary Did You Know' With Daughters Preslee And Kinni

Hot Songs Around The World

I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
188 entries in 15 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
177 entries in 13 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
276 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
352 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
180 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
761 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
217 entries in 13 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
221 entries in 17 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
193 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
188 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
298 entries in 16 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Craig Campbell and his family released a wonderful version of "White Christmas" last year, and this year he enlisted his talented daughters, Preslee and Kinni, to record the modern classic "Mary Did You Know." Written by Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene, the Campbells' beautiful rendition will be available on Grindstone Records this Friday, November 25, 2022.
"It's always super special to go into the studio with my two girls Preslee and Kinni and this time is no different," said Craig. "The girls picked this song and it was the perfect one for us to record! We hope y'all love it as much as we loved recording it!"

Craig and his wife Mindy opened Grindstone Cowboy Coffee Shop in Eagleville, Tennessee earlier this year, and they will be hosting two sold-out Christmas concerts at the intimate venue December 17 and 18 as part of the regular Songs from the Stone music series. Ashland Craft, Everette, Teddy Robb and others will drop in to help spread holiday cheer.

In a busy year filled with touring, recording and releasing music - in addition to opening a coffee shop - Craig has also used his experience and talent to sign, produce and release music by new artists such as Ethan Payne and Cody Cozz on his Grindstone Records label. Craig hosted his 8th Annual Celebrity Cornhole Challenge in June and raised more than $25,000 for national nonprofit Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC).

Craig has been dropping hints about recording his own new music, and announcements will be made in the coming weeks with details about his plans for 2023.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0099750 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001762866973877 secs