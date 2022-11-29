Gears Bring Their Undeniable Sound With Their New Single/Visualizer "Lost Again"





﻿"LOST AGAIN"

Artist: GEARS

Video by: JT Ibanez

Release Date: NOV 25, 2021

Performed by: GEARS

Engineered by: Chris Dawson

Produced by: Chris Dawson

Co-Produced by: Jimmy Beattie

Mixed by: Chris Dawson at Aphotic Studios

Mastered by: Mike Kalajian at Rogue Planet Mastering



"This has been an amazing 12-18 months for us as a band. We want to thank Chris Dawson and Jimmy Beattie for bringing out the best in the band and helping to move us forward. JT Ibanez for bringing everything visually creative to fruition, and beyond, in all of the videos we've done together. Gary, Rob, and the whole team at LandShark for working their asses off at radio on our behalf to bust down those doors. Allyson, for always being our "huckleberry" no matter how ridiculous what we are doing is. Last but not least, our Street Team and everyone who continues to stream, purchase, watch, request, and share, our stuff relentlessly! We look forward to seeing everyone out there on the road in 2023!" - GEARS



GEARS:

Trip Sixx - Vocals

Josh Routt - Bass

Chris Black- Guitar

Max Carrillo - Guitar

Jimmy Wooten - Drums



Rock needs reinvention. It only moves forward when a band pushes it to do so. Enter: GEARS. Finding a sweet spot between metal, R&B, hip-hop, and alternative, the Miami, FL group—Jimmy Wooten [drums] and Tripp Sixx [vocals]—zigs and zags past all expectations and burns down one convention after another in the process. Racking up hundreds of thousands of streams and views, collaborating with everyone from members of Living Colour to Sevendust, and receiving plugs from Metal Insider and more, they usher in a new era of rock with a series of singles and their forthcoming independent debut album.

"There's something for everyone," observes Jimmy. "It's heavy. It's soulful. It's melodic. The band's versatility is our strength. We'll bring R&B and hip-hop into rock, but we're doing it in our own tight and cohesive way."



GEARS initially began to grind back in 2014. New York native Tripp wound up in Florida and met fellow Northeast transplant, Jimmy. Bonding over shared influences such as Prince, Alice In Chains, Deftones, and more, they carefully carved out a singular style. After playing countless shows and dropping the Pride Comes Before the Fall EP in 2015, the band teamed up with



Along the way, they crossed paths with producer Chris Dawson [SAUL, Any Given Sin, Seasons After] and found the perfect production partner. Hitting the studio in 2020, they immediately uncovered undeniable creative chemistry.

"It just hit," adds Trip. "It came together really quickly, and we clicked with Dawson on all fronts."



With Dawson behind the board, they completed their 2021 single "

"It's about being trapped in a mindset you don't see any way out of," the frontman states.

"It encompasses a lot of things," Jimmy elaborates. "It's easy to become trapped in continuous circles in life where you're doing the same things over and over again. As a band, you have to reach outside of the box, work with someone new, try something different, and change the sound. Following the Pandemic, it's like a rebirth for GEARS in a weird way, so we decided to push the envelope."



Gears single "

And Gears continues to take their listeners with them as their last single "Don't Want To Say Goodbye" was placed on Octane TEST Drive and with the culmination was a successful shift forward. The way was clear and the opportunities boundlessly continued to develop as Gears on 8/5 released "



Now finishing out 2022 Gears wanted to give their fans a wrap-up of appreciation for all their support and blaze into 2023 with "Lost Again". Touring is on the horizon along with more Gears music - so be ready! Touring is on the horizon along with more Gears music - so be ready!



