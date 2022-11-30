American Alt-Pop Songstress Faith Marie Shines On New 'Rock Bottom' Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) She may not be a household name (yet), but US-based singer-songwriter Faith Marie certainly gives the listener solid reason why she should be on her latest single 'Rock Bottom', the latest in a healthy string of releases from this artist over the past decade. But this one is a bit different - this is actually the lead single from what will be her debut EP. 'More Than I Am', which will include three original tracks, will be released in early 2023.



This track seems to somewhat break from her previous works, being more optimistic. It could even be called anthemic in a way, with a similar vibe to Coldplay's viral 'Up & Up'. Here, both remarkable and poignant, Faith Marie has produced a song that is hard to resist. But why would you want to? Better that fans take this opportunity to soak it up and then dive into her notable discography.



Not long ago, Faith broke out of a two-year period of limitations due to lockdown by releasing a new track - 'NVM (Remix)', a reworking of a fan favourite from several years ago regarding depression and her personal struggles to move forward.



These latest offerings are made possible through Faith's collaboration with UUin, Inc. - a Los Angeles-based boutique creative agency, which focuses on curating and developing original content for its clients. From composition to mastered product, the EP itself took roughly one year to complete.



Faith Marie lends some insight into this latest creation: "'Rock Bottom' is a song I wrote when I was in a transitional stage in my life. I felt like everything was crashing in on me and yet that I was OK at the same time. I started to explore within myself why I was OK with something that would have emotionally devastated me in the past and I realized it was because I understood what was happening, stopped fighting it, and let go. I let myself feel horrible, I reveled in the human emotions and then I learned and let go. Unfortunately, sometimes we learn the most about ourselves at rock bottom, and so the most gratifying way to move through it is to be humble and let it inspire you in a positive way if possible."



Faith Marie's foray into songwriting began at the age of 13, launching a successful YouTube channel that attracted over 100,000 subscribers over the next five years, in addition to millions of streams via Spotify. Initial singles included the moody piano ballad 'Antidote', the orchestrally adorned 'Little Girl' and the electronic-laced 'Devil on My Shoulder', each of dealing with themes of struggle, anxiety and hope.



Having spent her early years in Provo, Utah making music as a family activity, Faith initially traveled back and forth between LA and Utah during her teens while developing her sound and songwriting. Following her cover of Bring Me The Horizon's 'Drown', which went viral, she wrote and self-produced her 'Antidote' single. Since moving to Los Angeles, she has released a dozen singles, always writing from a subconscious place.



Producer and UUin, Inc. label head Amyn Bhai, who has worked with Faith since she was 13 explains, "Faith first wrote the lyrics to 'Rock Bottom', as she always does, and had some initial production ideas. As for her debut EP, we took her songs and built the production out with our friends at Slowave Studios, where she also recorded the vocals. It was later polished and mixed with Steve Phillips, our engineer. People can expect more honesty in song form. The production direction is tailor-made for her and the writing is 100% how she is feeling in the moment, translated into song form. Faith has significantly grown as a songwriter, as is natural with the passing of time."

As of November 30, 'Rock Bottom will be available from fine digital music outlets or directly from the artist via Bandcamp.



A collaboration between Faith Marie and UUin, Inc.

Song written by Faith Marie

Produced by Dane Holmes & Caleb Loveless for Slowave Studios

Additional Production by Faith Marie, Steve Phillips and Amyn Bhai

Mixed by Steve Phillips

Mastered by Eric Boulanger

Recorded in Utah

Executive Produced by Amyn Bhai

Video Created by Ramsey Saleem

Edited and Colored by Ramsey Saleem and R3x Wonders for Som3wh3r3

Produced by Amyn Bhai and R3x Wonders

Faith Marie photos by Ryan Mckinnon.



