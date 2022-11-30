Tenille Arts Returns To The UK For One-Off London Show





www.tiktok.com/@tenillearts New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of her latest single 'Jealous of Myself' last month (14/10), lauded by Billboard as a "masterpiece", Tenille Arts has announced that she'll be returning to the UK early next year for a one-off London show presented by AEG on February 2nd, 2023 at Omeara. Tickets for this event will be available to purchase this Friday (2/12).Having first performed in the UK in 2019 as part of Country Music Week, Tenille has since returned twice, embarking on her first UK headline tour this summer, as well as playing the C2C: Country to Country music festival in London and Glasgow earlier in the year."It is such an honor to be able to return to London" says Tenille. "The fans overseas have always welcomed me with open arms. I really wanted to do an intimate acoustic show this time around so that I can showcase the songs and stories in a very special way. The fans have proven especially great listeners, and really take a deep dive into my music. I cannot wait to see y'all."2022 has been a landmark year for Tenille. With now over half a billion lifetime streams, this year she received awards nominations for New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards, Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Female Video and Breakthrough Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Amazon Music Fans' Choice at the CCMA Awards, Best Country Album at the Juno Awards, and won the AIMP 2022 Rising Artist-Writer of the Year Award.Her latest single, 'Jealous of Myself', written by Emily Weisband, John Byron and Trevor Rosen and produced by Nathan Chapman, is an introspective, unfiltered ballad that captures the thought processes after a breakup and marks Tenille's first single to be released via Dreamcatcher Artists, a recent expansion of Dreamcatcher Entertainment Group."I am honored to be the first artist to sign with Dreamcatcher Artists, and to have the opportunity, for the first time, to participate in the ownership of my music" explains Tenille. "I have been able to have a hand in helping build this incredible team of hard working people who never stop believing in me. I want to thank each and every one of you, you know who you are, for empowering me to continue to chase my wildest dreams. We have already been able to achieve so much together, and I cannot wait to share my new music with the world."Listen to 'Jealous of Myself' here: https://stem.ffm.to/jealousofmyselfBorn and raised in the small prairie town of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Tenille Arts picked up the guitar and penned her first song at age 13 and has been performing nonstop ever since. Her critically-acclaimed Love, Heartbreak, & Everything In Between album yielded her first #1 single, "Somebody Like That," which was also certified platinum. The single made history as the first #1 Country song written, produced and performed by all females. Her Girl To Girl album was released October 22, 2021, and her "Back Then, Right Now" single is her first to be released simultaneously in Canada and the U.S. In 2022, Tenille was nominated by the ACM Awards for New Female Artist of the Year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards for Best New Country Artist, the CMT Music Awards for Female Video and Breakthrough Video of the Year, and she won the AIMP 2022 Rising Artist-Writer of the Year Award.She has made an unprecedented three appearances performing original songs on the top-rated ABC TV show The Bachelor, and she was the only Country artist featured in YouTube's 2021 Foundry Class. In the last year, she opened Lady A's nationwide What A Song Can Do Tour, Scotty McCreery's Same Truck Tour in the U.S. and Europe, opened for Luke Combs as part of C2C in London and Glasgow and opened Jordan Davis' Buy Dirt Tour.tenillearts.comwww.instagram.com/tenilleartstwitter.com/TenilleArtswww.facebook.com/tenilleartswww.tiktok.com/@tenillearts



