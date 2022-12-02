Mariah Carey Comes To Roblox With "Mariah Carey's Winter Wonderland" In Livetopia, Bringing The Queen Of Christmas To The Virtual Stage





During the month of December, a holiday-themed treasure hunt created in conjunction with Mariah's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, special virtual item drops, and decked out Livetopia homes will be available, culminating with special virtual performances. The performances are brought to life by the team at Livetopia using state-of-the-art motion capture, as well as the latest in Roblox lighting, FX, and rendering technology.







Top global artists from Elton John, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, The Chainsmokers, and more have demonstrated the value and shift from physical experiences to digital formats on Roblox, where millions of people engage with music, socialize, co-create and participate in shaping the future of virtual performances. It was a natural next step for Mariah, who dominates the holidays in the physical world, to bring her massive Christmas presence to the virtual world as well. In addition, CBS will be airing an upcoming concert, live from Madison



"Christmas is my absolute favorite time of the year! This year, I wanted to do something different to ring in the holiday season," says Mariah Carey, "My kids and I live for Roblox, and we couldn't be more excited to be creating this festive metaverse experience for everyone!"



Livetopia is a mega-popular role-playing experience on Roblox, with billions of visits to date, focused on exploring, creating, and spending time with friends in the digital world. The partnership was brought together by metaverse agency and development studio Relentlo, which specializes in helping brands and talent work together in these new and emerging spaces. The presenting sponsor of this event is eos, the beloved Gen Z beauty brand known for its lip balms, and they are extremely excited to have Mariah be a part of their first metaverse activation.



"Relentlo is pushing the boundaries of audience engagement and rethinking how brands can enter these platforms with success," says Neil Tewari, CEO at Relentlo. Kyle Wonzen, VP,



Fans can visit Livetopia today and explore the holiday-themed 12 days of Christmas treasure hunt, minigames, and challenges with teasers for Mariah Carey's grand appearance between now and the first performance on Wednesday, December 21st at 7 pm EST. There will also be a virtual store offering exclusive virtual merchandise, unlockable houses, cars, Christmas hats, and more! Certain exclusive items include special power-ups for users to use before, during, or after, within Livetopia.



MARIAH CAREY is an author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, producer and multiple award-winning artist and songwriter. She is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to-date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 of which are self-penned) - more than any solo artist in history. With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Carey is truly the template of the modern pop performance. Mariah is also an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American

Carey's cultural impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. In 2009, Carey was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels' "Precious." A Congressional Award recipient, Carey has selflessly donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) World-famous artist and "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey is bringing the holiday spirit to Roblox for the month of December through one of the platform's mega-popular experiences, Livetopia. "Mariah Carey's Winter Wonderland," unveiled today, is designed to give Mariah Carey fans and users on Roblox, a global online platform connecting millions of people through immersive 3D experiences, a unique way to connect with the iconic artist and enjoy her music together with friends and family.During the month of December, a holiday-themed treasure hunt created in conjunction with Mariah's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, special virtual item drops, and decked out Livetopia homes will be available, culminating with special virtual performances. The performances are brought to life by the team at Livetopia using state-of-the-art motion capture, as well as the latest in Roblox lighting, FX, and rendering technology. Mariah Carey will perform a mix of her old and new hits, including the iconic " All I Want For Christmas Is You " as the grand finale in this innovative and fully immersive experience for Roblox users worldwide to enjoy. The first of four consecutive nights of the virtual performance starts at 7 pm EST on Wednesday, December 21st, with additional showings at 7 pm EST on the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th.Top global artists from Elton John, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, The Chainsmokers, and more have demonstrated the value and shift from physical experiences to digital formats on Roblox, where millions of people engage with music, socialize, co-create and participate in shaping the future of virtual performances. It was a natural next step for Mariah, who dominates the holidays in the physical world, to bring her massive Christmas presence to the virtual world as well. In addition, CBS will be airing an upcoming concert, live from Madison Square Garden, 'Mariah Carey: 'Merry Christmas To All' as a two-hour primetime special on December 20th."Christmas is my absolute favorite time of the year! This year, I wanted to do something different to ring in the holiday season," says Mariah Carey, "My kids and I live for Roblox, and we couldn't be more excited to be creating this festive metaverse experience for everyone!"Livetopia is a mega-popular role-playing experience on Roblox, with billions of visits to date, focused on exploring, creating, and spending time with friends in the digital world. The partnership was brought together by metaverse agency and development studio Relentlo, which specializes in helping brands and talent work together in these new and emerging spaces. The presenting sponsor of this event is eos, the beloved Gen Z beauty brand known for its lip balms, and they are extremely excited to have Mariah be a part of their first metaverse activation."Relentlo is pushing the boundaries of audience engagement and rethinking how brands can enter these platforms with success," says Neil Tewari, CEO at Relentlo. Kyle Wonzen, VP, Brand Strategy adds that "Brands want to enter these platforms but often have no clear gameplan on how to build an experience and strategy that actually resonates with users. eos have been amazing partners who understand that the future of metaverse experiences require integrations that audiences adore, with or without the brand affiliation."Fans can visit Livetopia today and explore the holiday-themed 12 days of Christmas treasure hunt, minigames, and challenges with teasers for Mariah Carey's grand appearance between now and the first performance on Wednesday, December 21st at 7 pm EST. There will also be a virtual store offering exclusive virtual merchandise, unlockable houses, cars, Christmas hats, and more! Certain exclusive items include special power-ups for users to use before, during, or after, within Livetopia.MARIAH CAREY is an author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, producer and multiple award-winning artist and songwriter. She is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to-date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 of which are self-penned) - more than any solo artist in history. With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Carey is truly the template of the modern pop performance. Mariah is also an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, both Billboard's "Artist of the Decade" and "Icon" awards, the World Music Award for "World's Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium," the Ivor Novello Award for "PRS for Music Special International Award," and BMI's "Icon Award" for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few.Carey's cultural impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. In 2009, Carey was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels' "Precious." A Congressional Award recipient, Carey has selflessly donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children's charities, both domestic and international, Carey founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development. In 2020, Mariah's riveting memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey was recognized as a New York Times #1 bestseller upon release. In 2022, she released her first picture book titled, The Christmas Princess.



