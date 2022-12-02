Seth Swirsky Shares "Christmas Eve" Single/ Video



Seth Swirsky's music has been described as "anthemic," "sun-drenched," and "intoxicating," combining the nostalgic power-pop sway of greats such as New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, indie-rock singer-songwriter Seth Swirsky shares a brand new holiday single entitled "Christmas Eve," alongside an accompanying video.Speaking on the single and its origins, Seth wrote: "The origin of this song is funny: I met a lovely woman at a Christmas party in New York City a while back named Eve. We hit it off but she told me she was leaving the next morning to go back to LA, where she lived. I said, 'I guess I have to wait till next year to see you at this Christmas party again, huh?.' And, for the next 3 years, that is when I saw Eve: on Christmas Eve at that annual party. She was literally my 'Christmas Eve!'"Seth Swirsky's music has been described as "anthemic," "sun-drenched," and "intoxicating," combining the nostalgic power-pop sway of greats such as Brian Wilson to The Beatles with an upbeat, modern flair. Said The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs of Seth's music: "It's a sonic bouquet of delicious melodies, melt-in-your-mouth harmonies, warm butterscotch guitars that jangle and shine - made with love and reverence for the music of the golden age of pop - guaranteed to raise a smile!"



