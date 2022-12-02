Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/12/2022

Seth Swirsky Shares "Christmas Eve" Single/ Video

Hot Songs Around The World

Snap
Rosa Linn
234 entries in 17 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
777 entries in 28 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
183 entries in 13 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
194 entries in 15 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
208 entries in 25 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
369 entries in 23 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
305 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
230 entries in 14 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
189 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
310 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1019 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
876 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, indie-rock singer-songwriter Seth Swirsky shares a brand new holiday single entitled "Christmas Eve," alongside an accompanying video.
Speaking on the single and its origins, Seth wrote: "The origin of this song is funny: I met a lovely woman at a Christmas party in New York City a while back named Eve. We hit it off but she told me she was leaving the next morning to go back to LA, where she lived. I said, 'I guess I have to wait till next year to see you at this Christmas party again, huh?.' And, for the next 3 years, that is when I saw Eve: on Christmas Eve at that annual party. She was literally my 'Christmas Eve!'"

Seth Swirsky's music has been described as "anthemic," "sun-drenched," and "intoxicating," combining the nostalgic power-pop sway of greats such as Brian Wilson to The Beatles with an upbeat, modern flair. Said The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs of Seth's music: "It's a sonic bouquet of delicious melodies, melt-in-your-mouth harmonies, warm butterscotch guitars that jangle and shine - made with love and reverence for the music of the golden age of pop - guaranteed to raise a smile!"






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0101831 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014462471008301 secs