Rusty Truck Announces New Album Out February 2023, Debuts Mesmerizing "Ain't Over Me" Music Video Featuring Katie Holmes And Choreography By Twyla Tharp





Today, Rusty Truck has released the music video for lead single "Ain't Over Me," which features Seliger's longtime friends and collaborators Katie Holmes and Twyla Tharp (choreography). Directed by Seliger, the visual blends worlds and artforms - music, cinema, theater, dance - into an all-encompassing experience that sets the tone for what's to come on the forthcoming record. The track is a stirring exploration of unrequited love and a mesmerizing introduction to the album's blend of sharp detail and subtle insinuation. Watch the official "Ain't Over Me" music video here:







"Working with Mark and Twyla together was this profound creative experience where I felt like I was able to be the embodiment of a phrase of the poem they carefully crafted together. I learned so much about the power of movement through a lens and how that movement hits different notes of the emotional life of the characters creating this enchanting balance of beauty and layered human feelings." - Katie Holmes told PEOPLE Magazine.

"Working with Mark Seliger on his 'Ain't over Me' was made possible by his profound understanding of and attachment to dance. He knows that to live is to dance and that getting from A to B is an action. Song and dance exist to tell the story." - Twyla Tharp told PEOPLE Magazine.



Rusty Truck, set for release in February 2023, was written by Seliger and mixed by GRAMMY-award winning producer / engineer Nick Brophy (Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts). A handful of tracks were co-written with Seliger's bandmate Michael Duff. The collection follows Rusty Truck's debut album Luck's Changing Lanes (2008) and the similarly well-received album Kicker Town (2013), which earned the band invitations to tour with the likes of Willie



