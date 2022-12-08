Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 08/12/2022

Zolita Releases 'Ruin My Life & 20 Questions (The Acoustics)'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As a thank you to fans this holiday season, alt-pop sensation, songwriter, and filmmaker Zolita has released Ruin My Life & 20 Questions (The Acoustics), reimagined, stripped-back versions of two of her anthemic pop classics. The acoustic versions of "20 Questions," trades pop punk grit for introspective vulnerability and a warm acoustic guitar, and "Ruin My Life," a stadium-filler turned intimate ballad with crystal clear vocals.

Recent single "Ruin My Life" captures the feeling of falling so hard for someone that nothing else matters. Also watch the "Ruin My Life" official video, the next chapter in Zolita's new cinematic universe that began with a breakup and her recent single "20 Questions."

Pre-save Falling Out / Falling In, Zolita's new EP and video series which unpacks the devastating, confusing, and joyful process of falling out of love, getting over someone, and falling in love with someone else.

Zolita will embark on a run of U.S. headline dates kicking off February 18 with an already sold-out show in Washington, D.C. 'The Falling Out / Falling In Tour' will bring Zolita to Philadelphia, Boston, New York (more tickets added!), Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. You can purchase tickets. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Trevor Project. Full tour routing below.

February 18 - Songbyrd - Washington, D.C. SOLD OUT
February 19 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA
February 21 - Baby's All Right - New York, NY MORE TICKETS ADDED
February 22 - Sonia - Boston, MA SOLD OUT
February 23 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL
February 28 - Voodoo Room - San Diego, CA
March 1 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA
March 2 - Brick & Mortar - San Francisco, CA






