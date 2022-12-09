Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 09/12/2022

Aitch Joins Forces With Emerging German Rapper Pajel For "Baby" Remix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum-selling Manchester artist Aitch appoints emerging German rapper Pajel to rework his platinum-selling hit "Baby" feat. Ashanti. Flying the flag for Germany, Pajel's version of "Baby" brings his irresistible Afrobeats style to Aitch's modern-day reboot of Ashanti's much-loved noughties original. Pajel's version joins Swedish rapper Greekazo's rework, also out today. Both interpretations follow chart-topping Belgian Hamza's rendition of Aitch's hugely successful track.

A promising newcomer in Germany with Ghanaian and Togolese heritage, Pajel ascended into the spotlight last year with the success of his debut single, "10von10". The track received a platinum certification in three countries and has been streamed over 100 million times. Following this success, Pajel released his debut EP, Seelenfrieden, this year, garnering new fans and followers. To date, his music has achieved over two million streams. No stranger to collaborating with British talent, Pajel has already worked with the likes of Headie One on the "10von10" remix (with fellow German rapper Luciano) and JAE5.

Following the release of his #2 debut album Close To Home, which made history as the first NFT project to chart, Aitch has been a permanent fixture in the singles charts across the UK and Germany. He secured his first German #1 this summer, with Luciano and BIA on "Bamba", joined forces with Anne-Marie on silver-certified "Psycho", which peaked in the Top 5 and linked up with Tion Wayne on 'Let's Go'. Meanwhile, album track "My G" feat. Ed Sheeran continues to impact the UK Singles Chart and has received silver certification.

Aitch successfully completed the sold-out UK & Ireland leg of his Close To Home tour last month, with over 40,000 tickets purchased. He will embark on the eagerly-awaited European run in January, playing shows across the continent.

Aitch - Close To Home European Headline Tour Dates:
Thursday 26th January 2023 - Zoom - Frankfurt, Germany
Friday 27th January 2023 - Elysee Montmartre - Paris, France
Saturday 28th January 2023 - Botanique - Brussels, Belgium
Tuesday 31st January 2023 - Melkweg, Amsterdam [SOLD OUT]
Wednesday 1st February - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany
Friday 3rd February - Metropol - Berlin, Germany
Saturday 4th February - Uebel & Gefahrlich - Hamburg, Germany [SOLD OUT]
Monday 6th February - Aaniwalli - Helsinki, Finland
Tuesday 7th February - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark
Wednesday 8th February - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
Thursday 9th February - Fryshuset - Stockholm, Sweden
Wednesday 7th June - The Marquee - Cork, Ireland
Thursday 8th June - Botanic Gardens - Belfast, Northern Ireland






