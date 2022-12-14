Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 14/12/2022

Joshua Henry Releases New Single 'Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothin''

Joshua Henry Releases New Single 'Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothin''

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time Tony and GRAMMY-nominee Joshua Henry has released his new single, "Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothin'" via BMG.
Henry states, "Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothin'" is a feeling of being undeniably and totally in the embrace of love. It's a mix of intimacy and fireworks only the heart can understand."

"Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothin'" follows the 2021 release of his debut album, Grow (BMG), which combines the unrestrained power of his voice with his heart-on-sleeve songwriting to create a collection that feels akin to the work of Leon Bridges and Allen Stone, and features such songs as "Hold Me," "Awe of Her," and "Guarantee."

The song comes just days before the nationally televised broadcast of the beloved Disney classic Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration starring Henry (Gaston), H.E.R. (Belle), Josh Groban (The Beast), Martin Short (Lumière), Rita Moreno (narrator) and others. The two-hour animated and live-action blended special airs Thursday, December 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC and will be available the following day for streaming on Disney+.

Recently esteemed for his starring role alongside Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens in the stage-to-screen adaptation of Tick, Tick... Boom! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Henry is well known for his Tony-nominated run in The Scottsboro Boys and as Aaron Burr in the first touring company of Hamilton.

His other Broadway credits include Bring It On: The Musical, In the Heights, American Idiot, and Carousel. Henry also had the honor of supporting the legendary Diana Ross for two performances at the Hollywood Bowl this past summer.

Joshua Henry Tour Dates:

2022
December 17: Renée Fleming VOICES: Joshua Henry
The Kennedy Center - Washington, DC

2023
Feb 17-19: GET UP, STAND UP: An Encyclopedia of Soul
The Kimmel Center - Philadelphia, PA






