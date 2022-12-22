Listen To Avi Sic's Remix Of 'Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)'





Coming from playing more than 300 shows all across the US and receiving international support for her 2022 releases, Avi Sic closes off this highly successful year with this fresh remix.



A steady beat, bouncy basslines, processed vocal chops from the original and an infectious synth line, Avi Sic manages to give Fred Again..'s banger the perfect twist to create this remarkable remix. The heavy-hitting and mighty drop with growling pads and a hard-hitting yet magnetic low-end, the track transforms into a high energy bop.



While maintaining the track's original vibe, this enthralling Electro House take on



As the year comes to an end, Avi Sic proves once more why her name is high on the list of DJs to follow as her captivating sound and outstanding style is surely praiseworthy.

Make sure to follow Avi Sic as she promises a 2023 packed with new bangers, fresh productions, a hard-hitting sound and unforgettable live performances.



Fred Again..- 'Delilah (pull me out of this) [Avi Sic's Remix]' is out now and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.

Listen and download Fred Again..- 'Delilah (pull me out of this) [Avi Sic's Remix]' now

https://soundcloud.com/djavisic/fred-again-delilah-pull-me-out-of-this-avi-sic-remix

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFQGtNDaHDU&feature=youtu.be

https://soundcloud.com/djavisic

