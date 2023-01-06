Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
First Look: Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" Third And Final Season

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hulu has revealed a first look at the third and final season of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," which premieres with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 15th. New episodes stream every Wu-Wednesday, with a finale on April 5th.

SYNOPSIS: Off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, we follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

CAST: Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Alex Tse, The RZA, Method Man and Brian Grazer.

Social: @WuTangonHulu | #WuTangonHulu






