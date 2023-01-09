Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 09/01/2023

Billy Idol Honored With The First Star Of 2023 On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Billy Idol Honored With The First Star Of 2023 On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With a career spanning over four decades, rock icon and BMG artist Billy Idol is the latest star to be honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the first in 2023. The ceremony, which was rescheduled due to heavy rains, gave fans across the world the opportunity to share this moment with Idol himself via livestream. Guest-speakers at the unveiling include singer and actor Henry Rollins and famed graphic artist Shepard Fairey.

Of the honor, Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer said, "There will be lots of rebels yelling for their favorite rock star Billy Idol when he receives his well-deserved Walk of Fame star." In a supplied statement she added, "Since the beginning of his career Billy Idol has held the hearts of many of his fans who finally will be able to visit his star and witness his induction into the Walk of Fame."

First stepping into the scene as the frontman for Generation X between 1977 and 1981, Billy Idol has become one of the key faces and voices of rock'n'roll music throughout his 45 year career. Idol released his latest EP The Cage via Dark Horse Records/BMG in September 2022. The punk superstar was joined on the four-track EP by longtime collaborator, co-writer, and guitarist Steve Stevens.

The Walk of Fame has been managed by The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce since 1960 and Idol's star will be the 2,743rd addition overall. Billy Idol's star can be located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of Amoeba Hollywood.






