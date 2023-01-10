Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Greek Black Metal Act Melan Selas Join The Circle Music Roster

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Melan Selas, a black metal band hailing from Trikala, Greece, have signed a deal with The Circle Music for the release of their upcoming second album, "Zephyrean Hymns". Scheduled for September 2023, the new album breathes new life into the black metal scene and promises to place the band among the greats of the Greek black metal scene.

Melan Selas formed in 2015 and have so far released two EPs and one full-length album, "Φάος". The band consists of D.K. (For My Sanity, Katavasia) who handles all instruments and Astraea on vocal lyrical duties.

Regarding the signing, the band commented: "We are truly excited for our collaboration with The Circle Music label and the new paths that are to be followed. An amazing creative journey begins with our upcoming album "Zephyrean Hymns" that is to be released in September 2023! A new dimension... Great new meaning."
Further information regarding the debut album and pre-order details to be announced soon.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MELANSELAS
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@melanselas
Bandcamp: https://melanselas.bandcamp.com/music
Website: https://thecirclemusic.gr/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Circle-Music-109161897443413
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_circle_music/






