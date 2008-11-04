Christian McBride's New Jawn: Prime Out February 24, 2023





In addition to receiving his sixteenth GRAMMY nomination for Best Jazz Instrumental Album this year, McBride also swept DownBeat's 2022 Readers Poll, winning the Artist of the Year, Bassist of the Year, and Producer of the Year categories. He also secured additional accolades at the inaugural Jazz



McBride is an elder statesman ahead of his time, possessed of the gravitas and renown expected of that title, yet he's rarely conservative in his work, constantly looking beyond the next creative horizon. Uniquely for someone who has increasingly become the face of the genre, McBride has adamantly resisted the role of gatekeeper, refusing to adhere to strict definitions of what constitutes "jazz." Instead he has channeled his wealth of influences and experiences into his own music and continues to seek out the next chapter in its ongoing evolution, while serving as a model of ambitious diversity for those seeking to define it.



Prime exemplifies jazz greats at the zenith of their powers who insist on scaling greater heights. The New Jawn quartet - McBride, trumpeter Josh Evans, saxophonist and bass clarinetist Marcus Strickland, and drummer Nasheet Waits - has managed to maintain a sense of freshness and daring that evokes the thrills of a group of brash upstarts, while navigating a wide spectrum of improvisational moods and daunting compositional challenges that could only be pulled off by four musicians of this unmatched caliber.



"I think that all of us are at our prime as musicians," McBride said, explaining the album's title, before slyly correcting himself. "No, I'll think positive - we're almost at our prime."



That ambitious optimism is perhaps the key to McBride's remarkable success. He clearly believes strongly that there's always room for growth and more to achieve, regardless of the remarkable list of accomplishments that he's already chalked up. At 50, the bassist and composer sits at the pinnacle of the jazz world, both a globally esteemed artist and a respected authority and advocate for the music.



Beyond his universally recognized virtuosity, McBride has won eight Grammy Awards, garnered acclaim for his poignant ode, The Movement, Revisited, and performed multiple times at the White House. Beyond his own work he's a tireless champion for jazz's continued relevance through his work as Artistic



He is a living example of the torch-passing tradition of jazz, having worked and apprenticed with genre icons like

Christian McBride's New Jawn: Prime Tracklist:

01. Head Bedlam

02. Prime

03. Moonchild

04. Obsequious

05. The Lurkers

06. The Good Life

07. Dolphy Dust

08. East Broadway Rundown



The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait of Four Icons:

The seminal The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait of Four Icons will be available on vinyl for the first time on January 13th, via Mack Avenue Records. A sweeping four-part suite celebrating the civil rights movement, the album features arrangements for big jazz band, small jazz group, and gospel choir as well as four narrators who convey the pain, pathos, and ultimately hope of the struggle through the words and writings of four iconic figures: the Rev. Dr.



Originally released in 2020, The Movement Revisited is the culmination of a 20-year-long, continuously evolving project. In 1998, a musical commission from the Portland (Maine) Arts Society set in motion what would eventually become a major part of McBride's life's work. The only stipulation for the commission was that it had to include a choir. "At that time, I called it a musical portrait of the Civil Rights Movement," McBride says. "I thought about those times and decided that rather than try to write a history of the movement, I wanted to evoke its spirit and feeling."



"Bassist Christian McBride has composed and produced an epic, dramatic work paying tribute to four icons of



"The suite… mixes hard-nosed small-group playing, soaring big-band orchestration, spoken readings from figures like Sonia Sanchez and Wendell Pierce, and choral singing." — The New York Times



The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait of Four Icons Tracklist:

01. Overture / The Movement Revisited

02. Sister Rosa - Prologue

03. Sister Rosa

04. Rosa Introduces Malcolm

07. Malcolm Introduces Ali

08. Ali Speaks

09. Rumble in the Jungle

10. Rosa Introduces MLK

11. Soldiers (I Have a Dream)

12. A View from the Mountaintop

13. Apotheosis: November 4th, 2008



