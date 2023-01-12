Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
12/01/2023

Drayton Farley To Release New Album 'Twenty On High' In March

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging artist Drayton Farley will release his anticipated new album, Twenty on High, March 3 via Hargrove Records/Thirty Tigers. Ahead of the release, the new song, "Norfolk Blues," which is inspired by Farley's time working on the railroad, is debuting today.
Produced by Sadler Vaden (Morgan Wade) and recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN, Twenty on High features ten new original songs that demonstrate Farley's deep, introspective songwriting and honest delivery, which Whiskey Riff calls, "pure poetry set to music."

Reflecting on the record, Farley shares, "My new album, Twenty on High will serve as my breakout record and I believe these ten new songs to be my absolute best work yet. This album will be my first ever full band release. The goal was to keep the songs honest and true and their stories at the forefront. To have the music serve the song but still make a record that would stand the test of time. I believe that's exactly what we've done here and I couldn't be prouder."

In addition to Farley on acoustic guitar and vocals, the record features special guest vocals by Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield on the song, "The Alabama Moon" as well as Vaden (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, keys, and vocals), Chad Gamble (drums and percussion), Jimbo Hart (bass) and Peter Levin (piano, Hammond organ, Wurlitzer and synths) and Kristin Weber (fiddle).

After performing shows with Willie Nelson, Zach Bryan, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Nikki Lane, Farley will join 49 Winchester on the road this winter with additional tour dates to be announced soon. Additionally, Western AF recently released a new session featuring Farley performing his fan-favorite song, "American Dream."






