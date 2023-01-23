Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 23/01/2023

Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy And Vedo

Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy And Vedo

Hot Songs Around The World

All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
474 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
223 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
878 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
358 entries in 25 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
204 entries in 11 charts
Calm Down
Rema
317 entries in 19 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Phoenix rapper Richie Evans releases Highly Favored, a 6-track EP with music ranging from smooth jams to boom-bap rap with production from The Olympicks, Othello Beats, Tariq & Paul Cabbin, TrackPros and Kofi.

Featured guests include Los Angeles rappers Jay Rock and Eastside K-Boy along with platinum artists Rick Ross and R&B vocalist Vedo. The latter two are featured on the Highly Favored new single and music video "Can't Knock The Hustle," a track inspired by the classic from Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt. The music video will debut next Tuesday, 1/24 @ 12PM EST.
"I'm excited for this first release under my own imprint The Evans Administration," explains Evans. "I've learned so much working closely with entrepreneurs like The Game and Rick Ross. One of the most meaningful songs on the project is my latest single "Can't Knock The Hustle."

When I recorded that song I felt that I had similar emotions to Jay-Z when he was hustling to build his own brand and legacy by any means necessary. I'm trying to grab a hold of that American Dream that he achieved with a hard work ethic, strong character and a hustlers mentality."

HotNewHipHop recently declared Evans as "one of Phoenix's most notable rap talents" and described the hard-hitting Highly Favored track "Pressure" (ft. Jay Rock and EastSide K-Boy) as one that delivered "boom-bap heads some solid skill." The song gained over 150K plays on Spotify and landed the #1 spot on their playlist Spilled Ink that has over 1.6 million likes.

While lead single "For You" featuring Vedo and produced by The Olympicks (Rick Ross, Lil Wayne) climbed Urban Radio charts earlier this year earning spins on top radio markets including Power 105 (New York), V103 (Atlanta) and Power 92 (Chicago). "For You" was covered by music sites including AllHipHop, ThisIs50, RESPECT, HipHopSince1987 and Hype Off Life, who said Evans has "undeniable lyricism." MTV and BET both supported the "For You" music video. Listen to the new EP here:






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0111959 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011811256408691 secs