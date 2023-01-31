Dwarves Frontman Blag Dahlia Teams Up With Ukrainian Artists The Mad Twins On New Animated Video "Contraband"





Ukraine-based sister duo the Mad

"The work started at the same time when Russian air attacks caused blackouts in Ukraine," says the Twins.



- "Ralph Champagne, delivers a surprisingly authentic Americana set. From Rockabilly to Western to 60's girl group to 70's Southern California to Salsa to Country Noir, Dahlia (Champagne) moves from genre to genre like a drunk ballerina stuck on a tilt-a-whirl. Although his musical tone may have softened, his acerbic wit and punk attitude still prevail. This album gets a NSFW warning and is definitely not suited for those who are easily offended; which is another way of saying it's wickedly entertaining." - The Alternate Root

- "Ralph Champagne will break your heart and take your girl…"- Spin

- "This record is a masterpiece and is one of Blag's best ever works."- Punknews

- "...in the pantheon of punk rock legends." - Punknews



Order Introducing Ralph Champagne on vinyl here: https://mvdshop.com/products/blag-dahlia-introducing-ralph-champagne-lp

Blag recently released his latest novel

Order Blag Dhalia's new novel



During the plague year of 2020, songwriter Dahlia and vocalist Champagne joined forces with pop producer Andy Carpenter and a cast of good-looking session players to create the Introducing Ralph Champagne LP. Running the gamut of styles from outlaw country and trucker ballads to sugary euro-pop duets, rockabilly, novelty songs, and Country Trap Remixes, the record stays fresh with repeated listening.

While the DWARVES uncompromising vision of gut level rock & roll, dazzling production, and filthy lyrics have created a unique legacy spanning over four decades, RALPH CHAMPAGNE is the new libertine on the block, trading in Dahlia's trademark punk growl for the sultry stylings of a soul-stained lounge lizard.



"A guy who knows how to rub some people the wrong way, some the right. A guy who doesn't believe in musical comfort zones. A guy who is completely capable of stirring things up as well as silence an entire room. Someone who doesn't run at the first sign of trouble. If there isn't any trouble, the guy knows when and how to create it. Kids in punk bands, you could definitely learn a thing or two from Blag Dahlia." - Vice



"Short of G.G. Allin, it would be hard to name a punk rock band that went further to establish a bad reputation than the Dwarves." - All Music



Dwarves Website: https://www.thedwarves.com

Blag Dahlia Website: https://www.blagdahlia.com

FB: https://www.facebook.com/TheDwarves

TW: https://twitter.com/thedwarvesband

IG: https://www.instagram.com/blag_dahlia

