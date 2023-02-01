Bravo Shares First Look At Kandi Burruss' SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens Of R&B Series





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum R&B trio SWV (Sisters With Voices), featuring Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide and been nominated for three Grammy Awards.Mega-successful R&B quartet XSCAPE, featuring Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and siblings LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott, has sold more than 9 million records worldwide and notched six top-10 songs hitting the Billboard 100.This six-part limited series puts fans in a VIP front-row seat and offers backstage access to '90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together. It premieres on March 5.For more than three decades, SWV and XSCAPE have reigned supreme with chart-topping hits, showstopping performances, sold-out tours and epic breakups. Although both groups are undisputedly talented and the competition is friendly, the fan-fueled rivalry between the New York new jack swinging trio and the Atlanta hip-hop soul quartet has always been as legendary as the bands themselves.Now, as they come together for a spectacular one-night-only concert event, these seven powerful voices must juggle family and career commitments while learning to collaborate with their fiercest competitors.The ladies will take viewers on the ultimate fan experience as they reveal the inner workings of putting on a live concert and expose the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups -such as the bombshell revelation of the Scott Sisters' dark secret, which threatens to tear their family apart and drive a wedge between XSCAPE.From wars about set design and set-lists, to epic battles over which group should headline, these women don't hold back. Each episode will capture the highs and lows of their journey as they race against a ticking clock to create a career-reigniting concert. But can these strong-willed songstresses ever reach an accord? Not before sharing their most vulnerable moments and venturing beyond business to try healing the personal hurts that stand in the way of their futures."SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B" is produced by Monami Productions with Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang, Maryam Janhabin, Charles Davis and Patrick McCabe serving as executive producers. LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Kandi Burruss, Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LeAnne "Lelee" Lyons and Tamika Scott also serve as executive producers. Watch the new trailer below:



