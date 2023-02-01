Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 01/02/2023

Brad Paisley Returns To Las Vegas With Two 'Acoustic Storyteller' Performances

Brad Paisley Returns To Las Vegas With Two 'Acoustic Storyteller' Performances

Hot Songs Around The World

All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
897 entries in 28 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
503 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
382 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
246 entries in 23 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
527 entries in 17 charts
Calm Down
Rema
342 entries in 19 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
44 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global country music superstar Brad Paisley will make his highly-anticipated return to the stage at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for back-to-back performances this spring.

Following his last sold-out run in 2022, Paisley will once again give audiences the rare opportunity to experience his "Acoustic Storyteller" show on April 14-15, 2023. Tickets for both performances go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

The "Acoustic Storyteller'' show gives fans a one-of-a-kind experience to enjoy Paisley's hits acoustically as he shares personal stories from his chart-topping career. With three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, there's no better place to experience Paisley's hits than in this exclusive performance at Encore Theater.

Ticket Information:
Dates: April 14-15, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Public On-Sale: Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST
Price: Tickets start at $69.50 plus applicable fees
Point Of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre's most talented and decorated male solo artists. For more than 20 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The superstar's past works have amassed nearly 5 billion career streams. Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of nonprofit organization The Store, a free-referral based grocery store, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0646470 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011167526245117 secs