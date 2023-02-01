Brad Paisley Returns To Las Vegas With Two 'Acoustic Storyteller' Performances





A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The superstar's past works have amassed nearly 5 billion career streams. Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of nonprofit organization The Store, a free-referral based grocery store, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global country music superstar Brad Paisley will make his highly-anticipated return to the stage at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for back-to-back performances this spring.Following his last sold-out run in 2022, Paisley will once again give audiences the rare opportunity to experience his "Acoustic Storyteller" show on April 14-15, 2023. Tickets for both performances go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.The "Acoustic Storyteller'' show gives fans a one-of-a-kind experience to enjoy Paisley's hits acoustically as he shares personal stories from his chart-topping career. With three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, there's no better place to experience Paisley's hits than in this exclusive performance at Encore Theater.Ticket Information:Dates: April 14-15, 2023 at 8 p.m.Public On-Sale: Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. PSTPrice: Tickets start at $69.50 plus applicable feesPoint Of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre's most talented and decorated male solo artists. For more than 20 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years.A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The superstar's past works have amassed nearly 5 billion career streams. Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of nonprofit organization The Store, a free-referral based grocery store, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area.



