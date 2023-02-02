Elton John Honky Chateau 50th Anniversary Reissue Announced





Honky Château was Elton's step into global superstardom, spawning classics such as the aforementioned "



As Elton recalls of their notoriously prolific output at the time, "The first morning we were there, I had three (songs) done by the time the band drifted downstairs looking for something to eat: "Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters'" "Amy" and "Rocket Man." The remainder of the album would follow suit; "Susie (Dramas)", "Hercules", "



A pivotal album in Elton's ascent to superstardom, the album's sepia tinged cover belies the effortless grooves within of a band who had truly found their feet as a unit. By mid 1972 their live recordings now matched their hallowed live shows, and they effortlessly channelled a soulful sound that effortlessly drew together the deep south of



Following the release of Honky Château, by June 1972 'Rocket Man' was in the UK pop charts at No 2. In the US, the single reached No 6. Honky Château became the first of six consecutive Billboard Hot 100 No 1 albums. It remains a firm fixture in the setlist of this record breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. "Honky Cat" showcased the extraordinary swagger that was to define all of Elton's work for the following half-decade. His first up-tempo number to make the US Top 10, the track helped cement Elton's reputation in America.



Still a shining jewel in Elton's back catalogue, Honky Château was the album that announced his arrival on the world stage. Its impact and legacy endures to this day, and it will forever be remembered as the album where the Rocket Man truly took flight.



Format Details and Tracklistings:



Honky Château - 2CD



Disc 1:

Honky Cat

Mellow

I Think I'm Going to Kill Myself

Susie (Dramas)

Rocket Man (I Think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time)

Salvation

Slave

Amy

Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters

Hercules



HONKY AT THE CHÂTEAU (SESSION DEMOS) PART ONE

Salvation (Session Demo)

Susie (Dramas) (Session Demo)

Rocket Man (It's Think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time) (Session Demo)

Mellow (Session Demo)

Slave - Alternate "Fast" Version (Session Demo)



Disc 2:

HONKY AT THE CHÂTEAU (SESSION DEMOS) PART TWO

Honky Cat (Session Demo)

I Think I'm Going To Kill Myself (Session Demo)

Hercules (Session Demo)

Slave (Session Demo)



LIVE AT THE ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL, LONDON, FEBRUARY 5TH 1972

Susie (Dramas)

Salvation

Mellow

Amy

Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters

Honky Cat

Rocket Man (It's Think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time

Hercules



Honky Château - Limited Edition Gold Vinyl LP



LP 1:

Side A

Honky Cat

Mellow

I Think I'm Going to Kill Myself

Susie (Dramas)

Rocket Man (I Think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time)



Side B

Salvation

Slave

Amy

Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters

Hercules



Honky Château - 2LP



LP 1:

Side A

Honky Cat

Mellow

I Think I'm Going to Kill Myself

Susie (Dramas)

Rocket Man (I Think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time)



Side B

Salvation

Slave

Amy

Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters

Hercules



LP 2:

Side A

Salvation (Session Demo)

Susie (Dramas) (Session Demo)

Rocket Man (It's Think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time) (Session Demo)

Mellow (Session Demo)

Slave - Alternate "Fast" Version (Session Demo)



Side B

Honky Cat (Session Demo)

I Think I'm Going To Kill Myself (Session Demo)

Hercules (Session Demo)

