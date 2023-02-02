Capitol Music Group Premieres Slate Of Forthcoming Music And Projects At Company-Wide Town Hall





Jubelirer continued, "The most thrilling part of working in music is getting to watch the people who create it develop and shine - so let's spend this afternoon celebrating how fortunate we all are to have such a vibrant and talented roster of artists. I couldn't be more enthusiastic about this new year as we continue building the future of Capitol New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Capitol Music Group (CMG) Chair & CEO Michelle Jubelirer held a company-wide Town Hall yesterday, during which the company's superstar, new and developing artists presented their forthcoming music and projects to CMG and Universal Music Group (UMG) staff, including UMG Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, as well as international affiliates and industry partners.Among the highlights of the event were, in order: An opening performance from10K Projects artist Ice Spice; an on-stage conversation between Capitol Records/TDE artist Doechii and Spotify's Carl Cherry; a performance by Capitol recording artist Masego; a conversation with 10K Projects founder and CEO Elliot Grainge, and 10K Projects presidents Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo; a performance of new music for the first time in three years from Capitol recording artist, Niall Horan, including his brand new single, " Heaven "; Halsey being congratulated by the RIAA and all present for being recognized as "one of the top artists of the streaming era, with 75x combined Platinum and 15x Gold certifications across 42 titles," and receiving a Diamond plaque from the RIAA certifying 10 million copies sold of the artist's " Without Me " single.Attendees were also presented with new music from CMG labels Motown, Blue Note, Astralwerks and Capitol Christian Music Group, as well as video shout-outs from Katy Perry, Natalie Jane, Lewis Capaldi and Queen Naija.During her introductory remarks, Jubelirer welcomed the attendees and launched the afternoon's presentation of new music and projects slated for release in the coming months. She spoke about how the company's momentum and persistence has "reinvigorated Capitol Music Group and positioned us to compete in any deal, forge new and beneficial partnerships, and break artists in nearly every genre of popular music."Jubelirer continued, "The most thrilling part of working in music is getting to watch the people who create it develop and shine - so let's spend this afternoon celebrating how fortunate we all are to have such a vibrant and talented roster of artists. I couldn't be more enthusiastic about this new year as we continue building the future of Capitol Music Group together."



