Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 06/02/2023

Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist To Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' Grammy For 'Unholy'

Hot Songs Around The World

All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
521 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
395 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
257 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
144 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
355 entries in 19 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
534 entries in 17 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
906 entries in 28 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
64 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has won her first GRAMMY award in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Sam Smith for their #1 global, platinum hit "Unholy," which Kim also co-wrote.

Taking to the stage to accept the award, Sam graciously turned the mic over to Kim as she became the first openly transgender solo artist to win a GRAMMY in the category, acknowledging the significance of the moment to a warm standing ovation while speaking about the trailblazers that came before her, including her late friend and fellow artist SOPHIE.

A groundbreaking win for a song that made chart history, Kim and Sam also became the first openly transgender solo artist and non-binary solo artist, respectively, to ascend to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Introduced by Madonna, Kim also made her debut on the GRAMMY stage in one of the night's best performances, delivering a sinfully divine, red-hot rendition of "Unholy" with Sam and their cult of dancers on stage. Wearing custom Seth Pratt, Kim slayed her verse in a cage encircled in fire and flanked by RuPaul's Drag Race superstars Violet Chachki and Gottmik.

Prior to the telecast, Kim smoldered on the red carpet in all-red, veiled, vintage Victor Costa to join Sam Smith. Capturing everyone's attention by staging a tableau scene - a theatrical living picture with Violet Chachki and Gottmik in tow - Kim and Sam had one of the night's biggest red-carpet moments.

Kim's icy, beat-heavy new single "brrr" (Republic Records / Amigo Records), produced by ILYA, is out now. Kim recently performed the bad bitch anthem on Seth Meyers and did her first late-night interview.

Kim also recently made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live - emerging from under Sam Smith's dress to light up the SNL stage for a performance of "Unholy."

Kim is also featured on the new official remix of Meghan Trainor's viral smash hit "Made You Look" and will perform "Unholy" with Sam Smith at the BRIT Awards February 11 where she and Sam are nominated for "Song of the Year." "Unholy" is also nominated for "Best Collaboration" at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Billboard's Women In Music will honor Kim with the Chartbreaker Award this March, before Kim heads too to Australia to headline Sydney WorldPride. She will perform at Governor's Ball in NYC this June.

"brrr" follows the recent release of Kim's guitar-driven pop single "If Jesus Was A Rockstar" and the worldwide success of "Unholy." The chart-topping song quickly became one of 2022's top pop debuts, earning Kim her first GRAMMY nomination and skyrocketing to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 200, the worldwide charts on Spotify and Apple Music, and the UK Official Singles Chart. Following their MTV EMA win for 'Video for Good,' Kim and Sam received the 'Innovator of the Year' Award at the Variety Hitmakers event.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0113330 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00164794921875 secs