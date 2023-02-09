"The Chosen King" King Willie Realised New Lovely Banger "sugar"





King Willie - singing is exciting and breathtaking. he is noted for his μesmerizing and captivating vocal improvisations and vocalese lyrics to instrumental solos. he is a musician who uses the voice as his instrument, δisplaying precision and agility, mixed with heartfelt emotion afro beats sounds to explain everyday struggles and life in general.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) king willie Speaks "Originally I was born Mboko Fizi DRC Congo. In 1998 but I lived in Tanzania and Namibia as a refugee before moving to Canada in 2009. For school we can say he completed a degree in Music at Fanshawe College in London. There's a London in Canada. Also other type of music I make is dancehall music, and reggaeton music, reggaeton is Spanish music . I have been doing music since I was young back in Tanzania and Namibia but I started taking is more serious when I turned 21 in 2019. I released my first single all for nothing which is a rap story telling of people daily struggles, pain and suffering."




