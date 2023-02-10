Shenandoah Announces 50+ Date 'Revival Tour' To Accompany New Single





The first leg of the 50+ live concert tour includes stops in Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, Iowa, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Kansas, with more to be announced soon.



"It's a wonderful feeling to hit the road with the boys as we again return to radio with new music," explains Shenandoah lead singer Marty Raybon. "We are excited for what the year holds, now let's have us a Revival!"



"



"As a songwriter at heart, I love when a song finds its perfect home," notes





Shenandoah Revival Tour Dates:

02.10 Elizabethtown, KY

02.17 Bossier City, LA*

02.18 Lake Charles, LA*

02.24 Due West, SC

03.02 Dade City, FL

03.22 W. Siloam Springs, OK

03.23 Tulsa, OK

03.24 Roland, OK

03.25 Hinton, OK

04.01 Sylacauga, AL

04.15 Georgetown, TX

04.21 Lubbock, TX

04.22 Las Cruces, NM

04.29 Pasadena, TX

05.05 West Chester, OH

05.18 Shipshewana, IN

05.19 Council Bluffs, IA

05.20 Walford, IA

05.27 Denim Springs, LA

06.02 Chickasha, OK

06.03 Ft. Worth, TX

06.10 Albany, TX

06.15 Wise, VA

06.17 McMinnville, TN

06.24 Rainsville, AL

07.01 Alexandria, MN

07.04 Russelville, AL

07.07 Bandera, TX

07.08 Norman, OK

07.13 Tuscumbia, AL

07.14 Walcot, IA

07.15 Topeka, KS

07.18 West Union, IA

07.21 Mattoon, IA*

07.29 Mineral Wells, WV

08.04 Cambridge, OH

08.19 W. Branch, MI

09.02 West Liberty, OH

09.09 Dobson, NC

09.14 Albuquerque, NM*

09.23 Bonham, TX

09.28 Alma, AR

09.29 Caldwell, TX

09.30 Tomball, TX

10.07 Winnie, TX

10.13 Hiawassee, GA

12.03 Birmingham, AL

*Country Comeback Tour w/



