Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 10/02/2023

Shenandoah Announces 50+ Date 'Revival Tour' To Accompany New Single

Shenandoah Announces 50+ Date 'Revival Tour' To Accompany New Single

Hot Songs Around The World

Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
172 entries in 18 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
262 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
400 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
526 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
360 entries in 19 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
149 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
911 entries in 28 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
69 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning country band Shenandoah is hitting the road on its 2023 cross-country trek, the Revival Tour. The tour name compliments the group's new single, "Revival," released Friday, January 27, via 8 Track Entertainment/Fame Records.

The first leg of the 50+ live concert tour includes stops in Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, Iowa, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Kansas, with more to be announced soon.

"It's a wonderful feeling to hit the road with the boys as we again return to radio with new music," explains Shenandoah lead singer Marty Raybon. "We are excited for what the year holds, now let's have us a Revival!"

"Revival" is the first single to drop ahead of Shenandoah's upcoming full-length album, set for release later this year.

"As a songwriter at heart, I love when a song finds its perfect home," notes Tyler Hubbard who co-wrote "Revival" with Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder and Joshua Miller. "I'm thankful that 'Revival' found its place with such a great group as Shenandoah."


Shenandoah Revival Tour Dates:
02.10 Elizabethtown, KY
02.17 Bossier City, LA*
02.18 Lake Charles, LA*
02.24 Due West, SC
03.02 Dade City, FL
03.22 W. Siloam Springs, OK
03.23 Tulsa, OK
03.24 Roland, OK
03.25 Hinton, OK
04.01 Sylacauga, AL
04.15 Georgetown, TX
04.21 Lubbock, TX
04.22 Las Cruces, NM
04.29 Pasadena, TX
05.05 West Chester, OH
05.18 Shipshewana, IN
05.19 Council Bluffs, IA
05.20 Walford, IA
05.27 Denim Springs, LA
06.02 Chickasha, OK
06.03 Ft. Worth, TX
06.10 Albany, TX
06.15 Wise, VA
06.17 McMinnville, TN
06.24 Rainsville, AL
07.01 Alexandria, MN
07.04 Russelville, AL
07.07 Bandera, TX
07.08 Norman, OK
07.13 Tuscumbia, AL
07.14 Walcot, IA
07.15 Topeka, KS
07.18 West Union, IA
07.21 Mattoon, IA*
07.29 Mineral Wells, WV
08.04 Cambridge, OH
08.19 W. Branch, MI
09.02 West Liberty, OH
09.09 Dobson, NC
09.14 Albuquerque, NM*
09.23 Bonham, TX
09.28 Alma, AR
09.29 Caldwell, TX
09.30 Tomball, TX
10.07 Winnie, TX
10.13 Hiawassee, GA
12.03 Birmingham, AL
*Country Comeback Tour w/ Billy Dean & Wade Hayes

Shenandoah originally formed in Muscle Shoals, Alabama in 1985. The band has charted 26 singles on the Billboard Hot Country charts, including #1 hits "The Church on Cumberland Road," "Sunday in the South" and "Two Dozen Roses" from 1989, "Next to You, Next to Me" from 1990, and "If Bubba Can Dance (I Can Too)" from 1994. The single "Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart," which featured guest vocals from Alison Krauss, won both artists a GRAMMY Award for "Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal." To date, the group has sold millions of albums worldwide.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0104010 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010230541229248 secs