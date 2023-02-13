Morgan James To Release 'Nobody's Fool' Album In March

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Called a "phenomenal talent" by The New York Times, renowned vocalist, Broadway performer, and Juilliard School alumna Morgan James
today released the first song from her upcoming album, Nobody's Fool, a cover of seminal artist Jeff Buckley's "Everybody Here Wants You." Nobody's Fool is set for release on March 31.
Today James
revealed the full tracklist (below) of Nobody's Fool, a 90s-style R&B album, which includes collaborations with Raphael
Saadiq, Memphis
saxophonist Lannie McMillan (Silk Sonic, Al Green), and producers/songwriters Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello (Kelly Clarkson, Anastacia) in addition to her husband and musical collaborator Doug Wamble, who co-wrote, arranged, and produced the album.
"My first studio album, Hunter, was rooted in R&B. And while the albums that followed leaned heavily into classic soul, I knew I wanted to return to my R&B roots at some point. I'm a 90s kid, and that music just feels good."
Known for paying homage to artists who have influenced her career like Joni Mitchell, D'Angelo, and The Beatles, James
covered Buckley's entire album Grace
several years ago. Returning to Memphis
to record Nobody's Fool, James
felt inspired to pay tribute to Buckley again with this album's sole cover.
"When I began digging into what I wanted on this album, I thought about the fact that we were recording in Memphis
and that this city of soul is where we tragically lost Jeff," she says. "I've always loved what he started with this song, and I thought I'd attempt to finish what he had already poured so much beauty into."
James
will kick off a tour in support of Nobody's Fool starting March 25, fittingly in Memphis, where the album marked the third she recorded at Memphis
Magnetic Recording. The two-month trek runs through May 23 in Baton Rouge
prior to two Symphonic
Soul dates in Florida. A full tour itinerary is included below.
Everybody
As It Is
Let It In
Everybody Here Wants You
Interlude (Like I Do)
I Waited For You
Nobody's Fool
Interlude (Take Away My Sorrow)
Nobody's Fool But Mine
I'll Be Holding On
The Hurting Kind
You Found Me
Morgan
James: NOBODY'S FOOL TOUR 2023
*denotes symphony dates
March
25 - Memphis, TN - Crosstown Arts
31 - Manchester, NH - Palace Theatre
April
1 - Boston, MA - City Winery
2 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House
5 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel
6 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts
7 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton
8 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia
10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage
11 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Midtown
13 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago
14 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael
15 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael
16 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room Colectivo
17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota
18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota
20 - St. Louis, MO - Blue Strawberry
22 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove Underground
23 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars
28 - St. George, UT - Pops Performance*
29 - Las Vegas, NV - Myron's Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instruments Museum
May
2 - West Hollywood, CA - The Peppermint Club
3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall
4 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
6 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa
7 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa
10 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre
11 - Portland, OR - The Mission
12 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door
13 - Vancouver, Canada - Fox Cabaret
15 - Boise, ID - The Olympic Venue
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State
Room
18 - Austin, TX - Antone's
19 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Company
20 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn
23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre
25 - Destin, FL - Dugas Pavilion*
28 - Alys Beach, FL - Alys Beach Amphitheater*