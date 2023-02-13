Morgan James To Release 'Nobody's Fool' Album In March





Today



"My first studio album, Hunter, was rooted in R&B. And while the albums that followed leaned heavily into classic soul, I knew I wanted to return to my R&B roots at some point. I'm a 90s kid, and that music just feels good."



Known for paying homage to artists who have influenced her career like Joni Mitchell, D'Angelo, and The Beatles,



"When I began digging into what I wanted on this album, I thought about the fact that we were recording in







Available March 31, 2023 Pre-save the album now.

Everybody

As It Is

Let It In

Everybody Here Wants You

Interlude (Like I Do)

I Waited For You

Nobody's Fool

Interlude (Take Away My Sorrow)

Nobody's Fool But Mine

I'll Be Holding On

The Hurting Kind

You Found Me





*denotes symphony dates



March

25 - Memphis, TN - Crosstown Arts

31 - Manchester, NH - Palace Theatre



April

1 - Boston, MA - City Winery

2 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

5 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

6 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts

7 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton

8 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia

10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage

11 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Midtown

13 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago

14 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

15 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room Colectivo

17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota

18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota

20 - St. Louis, MO - Blue Strawberry

22 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove Underground

23 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars

28 - St. George, UT - Pops Performance*

29 - Las Vegas, NV - Myron's Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instruments Museum



May

2 - West Hollywood, CA - The Peppermint Club

3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall

4 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

6 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa

7 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa

10 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

11 - Portland, OR - The Mission

12 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door

13 - Vancouver, Canada - Fox Cabaret

15 - Boise, ID - The Olympic Venue

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The

18 - Austin, TX - Antone's

19 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Company

20 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn

23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre

25 - Destin, FL - Dugas Pavilion*

28 - Alys Beach, FL - Alys Beach Amphitheater* New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Called a "phenomenal talent" by The New York Times, renowned vocalist, Broadway performer, and Juilliard School alumna Morgan James today released the first song from her upcoming album, Nobody's Fool, a cover of seminal artist Jeff Buckley's "Everybody Here Wants You." Nobody's Fool is set for release on March 31.Today James revealed the full tracklist (below) of Nobody's Fool, a 90s-style R&B album, which includes collaborations with Raphael Saadiq, Memphis saxophonist Lannie McMillan (Silk Sonic, Al Green), and producers/songwriters Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello (Kelly Clarkson, Anastacia) in addition to her husband and musical collaborator Doug Wamble, who co-wrote, arranged, and produced the album."My first studio album, Hunter, was rooted in R&B. And while the albums that followed leaned heavily into classic soul, I knew I wanted to return to my R&B roots at some point. I'm a 90s kid, and that music just feels good."Known for paying homage to artists who have influenced her career like Joni Mitchell, D'Angelo, and The Beatles, James covered Buckley's entire album Grace several years ago. Returning to Memphis to record Nobody's Fool, James felt inspired to pay tribute to Buckley again with this album's sole cover."When I began digging into what I wanted on this album, I thought about the fact that we were recording in Memphis and that this city of soul is where we tragically lost Jeff," she says. "I've always loved what he started with this song, and I thought I'd attempt to finish what he had already poured so much beauty into." James will kick off a tour in support of Nobody's Fool starting March 25, fittingly in Memphis, where the album marked the third she recorded at Memphis Magnetic Recording. The two-month trek runs through May 23 in Baton Rouge prior to two Symphonic Soul dates in Florida. A full tour itinerary is included below.Available March 31, 2023 Pre-save the album now.EverybodyAs It IsLet It InEverybody Here Wants YouInterlude (Like I Do)I Waited For YouNobody's FoolInterlude (Take Away My Sorrow)Nobody's Fool But MineI'll Be Holding OnThe Hurting KindYou Found Me Morgan James: NOBODY'S FOOL TOUR 2023*denotes symphony datesMarch25 - Memphis, TN - Crosstown Arts31 - Manchester, NH - Palace TheatreApril1 - Boston, MA - City Winery2 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House5 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel6 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts7 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton8 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage11 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Midtown13 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago14 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael15 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael16 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room Colectivo17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota20 - St. Louis, MO - Blue Strawberry22 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove Underground23 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars28 - St. George, UT - Pops Performance*29 - Las Vegas, NV - Myron's Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center30 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instruments MuseumMay2 - West Hollywood, CA - The Peppermint Club3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall4 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage6 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa7 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa10 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre11 - Portland, OR - The Mission12 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door13 - Vancouver, Canada - Fox Cabaret15 - Boise, ID - The Olympic Venue16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room18 - Austin, TX - Antone's19 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Company20 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre25 - Destin, FL - Dugas Pavilion*28 - Alys Beach, FL - Alys Beach Amphitheater*



