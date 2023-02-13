Daniel Caesar Unveils New Single "Let Me Go"





On "Let Me Go," a down-tempo soundscape pulsates in the background as Caesar assumes his place in the spotlight. Guitar pierces thick beats as his vocals hover above the hook. He leans into the throwback groove with captivating melodies only to urge, "Baby won't you let me go."

Of the song,



"

His previous release "Do You Like Me?" was produced by renowned Multi-Platinum artist



Last year, Caesar dropped "Please Do Not Lean" feat. Badbadnotgood to critical acclaim after a career-defining headline performance at Coachella Valley



Multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Daniel Caesar drops his second single of 2023 entitled " Let Me Go ". " Let Me Go " is the follow up to his recently released, critically acclaimed song "Do You Like Me?"On "Let Me Go," a down-tempo soundscape pulsates in the background as Caesar assumes his place in the spotlight. Guitar pierces thick beats as his vocals hover above the hook. He leans into the throwback groove with captivating melodies only to urge, "Baby won't you let me go."Of the song, Daniel says, "Sometimes I do the right thing." Let Me Go " sets the stage for an exciting announcement to come from Caesar next week - stay tuned.His previous release "Do You Like Me?" was produced by renowned Multi-Platinum artist Raphael Saadiq alongside Caesar and Dylan Wiggins and received praise from press across the globe, with The FADER describing it as "a delicate, funky, and flirty return from Caesar," and COMPLEX declaring it "a groovy affair." Not to mention, Caesar recently received a 2023 Juno Awards nomination for "Traditional R&B/Soul Recording" for his 2022 single "Please Do Not Lean" feat. Badbadnotgood, and he was enlisted by Lil Yachty to collaborate on his new track "REACH THE SUNSHINE."Last year, Caesar dropped "Please Do Not Lean" feat. Badbadnotgood to critical acclaim after a career-defining headline performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which drew massive crowds and featured a surprise appearance by Justin Bieber to sing their smash hit "Peaches." In addition, Caesar took to the 2022 GRAMMY Awards stage alongside Bieber and Giveon to perform the song, after it received four GRAMMY® nominations, two Billboard Music Award nominations, amassed billions of streams, and also landed Caesar his first #1 on the Billboard 100 Chart.Multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Daniel Caesar is on a journey of self-actualization. He's built his name across the gamut of contemporary R&B—contemplative soul and evocative rock to intergalactic alternative and understated pop—with artistry at his core. One of the most critically and commercially successful artists today—he's one of the Top 10 most-streamed Canadian artists of all time on Spotify with over 20 million monthly listeners on the platform and 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube—he's ready to elevate his artistry in 2023 and beyond. His 2017 debut, Freudian, was released independently and was a R&B breakthrough, bolstered by the 5x-platinum "Best Part" [feat. H.E.R.] and 3x-platinum "Get You" [feat. Kali Uchis]. Daniel received a GRAMMY® Award for "Best R&B Performance" for the former, and the b-side " Blessed " was featured on President Barack Obama's annual favorites playlist. 2019's follow up, CASE STUDY 01 [featuring John Mayer, Brandy, and Pharrell Williams], debuted at number 17 on the Billboard Top 200. His first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 came two years later with Justin Bieber's megahit " Peaches " [featuring Giveon], amassing billions of streams. 2022's "Please Do Not Lean" has garnered nearly 70 million global streams to date and received critical acclaim from across the globe.



