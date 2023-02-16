Sting To Become A Fellow Of The Ivors Academy









With over 100 million albums sold throughout his career from his combined work with The



Speaking on the honour,



Speaking on behalf of The Ivors Academy, Fellow Joan Armatrading MBE said: "Across all of Sting's work as a solo artist and with the iconic band The Police, he is without doubt one of the UK's foremost successful songwriters and performers and is certainly deserving of one of the most prestigious awards in the music business. My huge congratulations on being made a Fellow of The Ivors Academy, Sting."



To commemorate the honour, an unheard, Amazon Original demo of Sting's 2021 single "



The multi-year global deal between The Ivors Academy and Amazon



Mercury prize-winning campaigner and Chair of The Ivors Academy Tom Gray said, "Globally, songwriters are justly demanding the recognition that they deserve. As we push back against the historic undervaluing of the song and songwriter, we are delighted to collaborate with Amazon



In addition to recognizing icons' songwriting achievements, Amazon



Tom Winkler, Head of Songwriter, Publisher and Society Relations from Amazon



Recognized as a pinnacle of creative musical achievement since they were first presented in 1956, winning an Ivor Novello holds a special place in music as they are judged by award-winning songwriters and composers from The Ivors Academy, with winners joining a roll call of greats that includes Adele, Stormzy,



This year's nominees will be announced on Tuesday, April 18 and the winners will be revealed at The Ivors with Amazon



The Ivors Academy is the UK's professional association for songwriters and composers. We represent, support, champion and celebrate a diverse, talented community of songwriters and composers.

Our mission is to put songwriters and composers centre stage, where they belong. To do this we provide advice, connections and knowledge through membership of the Academy; opportunities to start a career in the creative industries with our diploma, TheWRD from The Ivors Academy; an immersive experience of the music industry for new creatives with Inside Track; and leadership and advocacy development opportunities. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Ivors Academy has today revealed Sting as the latest songwriter to become an Academy Fellow, the highest honour the Academy bestows. He will receive the award at The Ivors on May 18 in London. The Academy also reveals Amazon Music as the new title sponsor of The Ivors in a collaboration that will amplify and scale the awards' recognition and celebration of songwriters globally. To commemorate Sting's fellowship, Amazon Music has shared an exclusive demo of Sting's track " If It's Love " off his latest album, The Bridge - offering a rare insight into the creative process of one of the world's most eminent songwriters. Stream the demo here: https://sting.lnk.to/IfItsLoveDemo. Sting becomes the twenty-third Fellow that the Academy has inducted in its 79-year history, an honour reserved for those who have truly reshaped and redefined the art and craft of music creation. He joins a roster of songwriter greats including Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush CBE and Joan Armatrading MBE, and follows on from Peter Gabriel who received the award in 2022.With over 100 million albums sold throughout his career from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist, Sting is one of Britain's most successful, accomplished, and pioneering songwriters. Among his countless accolades, he has won seven Ivor Novellos, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002. From penning classics like " Every Breath You Take " to pioneering genre-bending collaborations, Sting, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, is known as a musical explorer who has written some of the most beloved rock songs of all time, whilst always pushing the boundaries of his art.Speaking on the honour, Sting said: "Of all the awards in the world of music, The Ivors are for me, the most prestigious. Songwriting is a skilled craft and The Ivors Academy are its guild. So, I am delighted and honoured to be offered this Fellowship of the Academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us."Speaking on behalf of The Ivors Academy, Fellow Joan Armatrading MBE said: "Across all of Sting's work as a solo artist and with the iconic band The Police, he is without doubt one of the UK's foremost successful songwriters and performers and is certainly deserving of one of the most prestigious awards in the music business. My huge congratulations on being made a Fellow of The Ivors Academy, Sting."To commemorate the honour, an unheard, Amazon Original demo of Sting's 2021 single " If It's Love ", taken from his latest album The Bridge, is being released exclusively via Amazon Music. This release represents the seventh instalment of the newly launched demos program, which provides Amazon Music customers with the exclusive opportunity to hear demos of artists' and songwriters' popular songs before their records became hits. Previous demo releases include award-winning, platinum-certified songs by Walker Hayes and Maren Morris.The multi-year global deal between The Ivors Academy and Amazon Music showcases the latter's ongoing commitment to supporting songwriters. Amazon Music will offer its cross-category capabilities to bring both iconic and emerging music creators to the forefront through exclusive content offerings, as well as live performances, an immersive red carpet and backstage interviews that will be livestreamed on the Amazon Music UK Twitch channel in 2023.Mercury prize-winning campaigner and Chair of The Ivors Academy Tom Gray said, "Globally, songwriters are justly demanding the recognition that they deserve. As we push back against the historic undervaluing of the song and songwriter, we are delighted to collaborate with Amazon Music to celebrate songwriters, explore their craft and firmly place their value and originality at the centre of music. Together, we will make sure that The Ivors is recognized around the world as the most important celebration of songwriting."In addition to recognizing icons' songwriting achievements, Amazon Music will integrate this year's Rising Star nominees into their global developing artist programme, " Breakthrough ". " Breakthrough " provides long-term, customized global plans for emerging artists during crucial moments in their careers. This support includes: video and audio content, global marketing, increased visibility across Amazon Music playlists and programming and high-profile Amazon Original tracks available only on Amazon Music.Tom Winkler, Head of Songwriter, Publisher and Society Relations from Amazon Music explains, "Songwriters craft the music and stories that define culture and ignite fandom. By globally amplifying the exceptional work of The Ivors Academy, Amazon Music will continue to celebrate songwriters and empower fans to discover the craft behind the music."Recognized as a pinnacle of creative musical achievement since they were first presented in 1956, winning an Ivor Novello holds a special place in music as they are judged by award-winning songwriters and composers from The Ivors Academy, with winners joining a roll call of greats that includes Adele, Stormzy, Little Simz, Cathy Dennis, Annie Lennox, Amy Winehouse, Dave and John Lennon.This year's nominees will be announced on Tuesday, April 18 and the winners will be revealed at The Ivors with Amazon Music at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday, May 18, 2023.The Ivors Academy is the UK's professional association for songwriters and composers. We represent, support, champion and celebrate a diverse, talented community of songwriters and composers.Our mission is to put songwriters and composers centre stage, where they belong. To do this we provide advice, connections and knowledge through membership of the Academy; opportunities to start a career in the creative industries with our diploma, TheWRD from The Ivors Academy; an immersive experience of the music industry for new creatives with Inside Track; and leadership and advocacy development opportunities.



