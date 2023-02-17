Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 17/02/2023

U2 "Two Hearts Beat As One" / "Sunday Bloody Sunday" The War & Surrender Mixes Limited-Edition 4-Track EP Exclusively For Record Store Day 2023

U2 "Two Hearts Beat As One" / "Sunday Bloody Sunday" The War & Surrender Mixes Limited-Edition 4-Track EP Exclusively For Record Store Day 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
279 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
422 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
551 entries in 26 charts
Despecha
Rosalia
173 entries in 8 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
173 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
377 entries in 19 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
97 entries in 26 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
173 entries in 20 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
927 entries in 28 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
550 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
185 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Island Records and UMe today announce the release of "Two Hearts Beat As One" / "Sunday Bloody Sunday," a limited-edition, 4-track EP, celebrating the 40th anniversary of U2's third studio album War (1983), exclusively for Record Store Day, April 22nd, 2023.

The EP features two original studio tracks, both released as singles in 1983, and two reimagined versions from the forthcoming 2023 U2 album Songs Of Surrender, on limited-edition, 180g heavyweight white vinyl, plus an exclusive poster with an illustration by Bono.
Island Records & UMe announce the release of "Two Hearts Beat As One" / "Sunday Bloody Sunday," a limited-edition, 4-track EP, celebrating the

The two tracks "Two Hearts Beat As One" and "Sunday Bloody Sunday" were originally released as singles on March 21st, 1983, each in different regions globally, as the second single from the band's acclaimed third studio album War. Released on February 28th, 1983, War knocked Michael Jackson's Thriller off the top spot to become the band's first UK #1 album, as well as reaching #12 on the US Billboard Top 200 charts to be certified gold.

"The U2 we've known ever since had arrived on War, and even today it sounds vital." - Pitchfork (2008)

Songs Of Surrender - a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band's catalog, re-recorded and re-imagined for 2023 in sessions spanning the last two years, will be released in full on Friday, March 17th. Curated and produced by The Edge, Songs Of Surrender sees the band revisit some of the most celebrated songs of their 40+ year career, including "With Or Without You," "One," "Beautiful Day," "Sunday Bloody Sunday," and "Invisible," for a musical reimagining resulting in a completely new recording of each track, to include the arrangements and, in some cases, new lyrics. Pre-order HERE.

"Two Hearts Beat As One" / "Sunday Bloody Sunday"
Format Information:

12" EP Info:
4 track 12" EP, cut at 45 rpm
180g white vinyl, housed in plain white poly-lined inners
Single sleeve outer
Features exclusive 600x600m poster on gloss art paper

Tracklist:

SIDE A:
Two Hearts Beat As One (War Mix)
Sunday Bloody Sunday (War Mix)

SIDE B:
Two Hearts Beat As One (Songs of Surrender Mix)
Sunday Bloody Sunday (Songs of Surrender Mix)

"Two Hearts Beat As One" / "Sunday Bloody Sunday' is available exclusively at participating independent record stores on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. For a full list of stores, visit www.U2.com and https://RecordStoreDay.lnk.to/Stores






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0099180 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011067390441895 secs